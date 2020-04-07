Your browser does not support iframes.

The name of Diana Atri It was not as well known a few months ago, however, when it was revealed that it is the singer’s partner Joy Huerta, began to gain followers on social networks.

And although he only has 17 posts on his Instagram account, each one accumulates thousands of likes from his fans and those of his wife.

An example is the image he recently shared, where they both appear inside an elevator, apparently before having his daughter Noah.

“#WhenWeWas2Nadamas we slept at 4am, we didn’t stop at 4am,” Diana wrote along with the snapshot, revealing what their lives were like before they were moms.

This post adds almost 50,000 likes and dozens of comments, including that of his famous partner, who responded with the message, “Damn time change.”

The photograph, in which the couple looks stunning, contrasts with another image that Joy published on her Instagram account, showing a little of her look currently.

“I am thinking very seriously about taking my quarantine look to the leading world on the next tour,” wrote the 33-year-old singer next to the postcard, which in a few hours exceeded 120,000 “I like it.”

And although in this post the artist is shown without any makeup, the response from her fans was very good, as most highlighted her natural beauty, pointing out that she is beautiful inside and out.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Diana shares a photo with her partner, and even the first image that appears on her Instagram account is one in which both pose in front of a mirror.

“I love you with my whole life, my love @joynadamas”, wrote Atri along with the snapshot uploaded on February 14, as a nice tribute to the love that exists between them.

Similarly, the singer and his wife have shown how much their daughter has grown, and although they take great care of her identity and do not show her face, they use social networks to share photos of Noah.

One of the most tender publications is the one in which the little girl appears with Joy while listening to her play the guitar.

“The good thing is that every day we have a private serenade,” Diana wrote next to the postcard, generating thousands of likes.

And although the arrival of Noah definitely changed the life of this cute couple, the truth is that they are happier than ever and this is constantly shown on the networks.

