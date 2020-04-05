With a carefree hairstyle and no drop of makeup, the singer shared how she looks during the days of social isolation

Joy Huerta surprised her social network admirers by showing off her beauty with a completely makeup-free face.

Posing with a casual hairstyle and no drop of makeup, the singer shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers a snapshot in which she boasted the look she maintains during her days of social isolation, from the comfort of her home and in the company of her wife. , Diana Atri And your daughter Noah.

“I am seriously considering taking my quarantine look to the starring outside world on the next tour.“With this text, the 33-year-old singer described the image that in a few hours exceeded 120,000” I like it. “

The signs of affection on the part of her followers did not take long and they sent a large number of comments in which they flattered her beauty:

“Joy we love you whatever“,”How pretty“,”You are beautiful even if you are in quarantine mode“,”You are natural“,”In whatever way you are beautiful“,”Well you look super beautiful“,”You beautiful inside and out“,”You are very beautiful“,”That beauty“, They are only some messages that the interpreter of” Corre “received.

.