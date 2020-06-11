Joy Huerta shows off her family and raises her voice for diversity | Instagram

Joy Huerta shows off her family and raises her voice for diversity. The singer appeared on the cover of the Who magazine, in a tender photograph next to his wife and young daughter, where he spoke about diversity in families and the importance of the rights of all people.

This month of June is a month in which diversity is visible, and where the LGBTTTIQ community promotes self-affirmation, equality, respect and visibility towards people belonging to this community and their rights, which is why Joy Huerta has appeared on the cover of this month for this important magazine.

Through their social networks, Joy Huerta has shared the news, in addition to sending a message to all people, about the importance of making all families visible, and accepted that we are all different but we have the same dreams and rights as others, such as having a family with the person you love.

It is easy to dream and imagine an inclusive world where respect, tolerance, empathy and compassion abound. As easy as it is to build it. Yes, that’s how easy to dream it. Because that construction is in the hands of each and every one of the people who inhabit this planet, and to achieve it does not require inhuman or unattainable efforts, only respect.

Joy Huerta She has always been very reserved about her personal life and it was until recently, in 2019, that she announced her relationship with Diana Atri, with whom she has a 10-year relationship and with whom she has formed a family. The singer thus continues her message.

For us this cover represents so much; Because we do not see ourselves, we see the thousands of families who suffered and suffer discrimination. We see people who lost their lives as people with sexual diversity. We see all those who paved the way throughout history for the LGBTI + community. And we also see how diversity finds its way to normalization.

Appearing in this magazine is of utmost importance since Joy Huerta makes visible the importance of respect and tolerance towards people in the community and shows that love is the most important thing, in addition to declaring that all families are real, making visible the importance of single parent families, as something that exists and deserves recognition.

