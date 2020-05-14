Joy Huerta: Shocks in photo with his wife for her beauty | Instagram Special

Successful duet singer Jesse and Joy; Joy Huerta He has left the world with his mouth open by posing in a cover photo for People magazine, with his wife like you have never seen before. Despite the singer’s great popularity, until recently, Joy Huerta made public his marriage to Diana Atri.

At present, The couple has been a little more open with their personal lives with their two million followers on the Instagram account. Of the singer Joy Huerta, where we can see the interaction of the family with their pets.

As we well know, the intimacy and private life of the singer have been very reserved before the media and social networks. On very few occasions, Joy Huerta as Diana Atri show moments of their daily life with the public, until now that They have started their journey as mothers with little daughter.

Joy Huerta with his wife on magazine cover

Singer Joy Huerta poses with his wife Diana Atri for People en Español magazine being selected by said magazine as part of the 50 most beautiful during this 2020. Taking into account that it is the first time that we can see the couple in professional photos and on a platform as large as a magazine.

The couple looks beautiful, that users on social networks did not take long to compliment the couple and being a great example of the LGBTQ community, being one of the main defenders of community rights in Mexico.

While the singer Joy Huerta reaps great musical successes with his brother Jesse, his wife Diana Atri She does a splendid job as an art producer, as well as delving into the adventure of being a mom recently. There is no doubt that this beautiful family is more united than ever during this quarantine.

