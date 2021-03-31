Joy Huerta shares a photo of her children together for the first time

On March 10, Joy Huerta surprised everyone with the news of the birth of her second child and recently the Mexican singer once again amazed her followers with the tender publication of her newborn, whom together with her wife Diana Atri they decided to call him Nour. In the image you can see the two little ones of the Jesse & Joy member holding hands, where you can see how much they have grown Noah, his eldest daughter, compared to the new member of the family.

© @ joynadamas

For the proud moms, their privacy is a matter that does not have truce, which is why both take care of their privacy like a great treasure. However, little by little they have opened their inner world and have given their fans some memorable moments from their family circle.

Along with the postcard, Joy wrote some words in which she expressed all her feelings for her great loves: “Noah & Nour. My heart is full, @dianaatrim ”. The singer thus reveals the incredible moment that she is spending next to her loved ones and also with her partner, with whom she continues to write a beautiful story that inspires many.

The interpreter of ¡Corre! complements your happiness in the company of your pets; his cat, Ramón, and his dog, Emma; who have become the inseparable guardians of their home.

With these words of emotion, Joy Huerta welcomed her son, an announcement she made on March 11. “The Atri Huerta family grew again. My precious love @dianaatrim, thank you for giving me the most beautiful family that exists, making me the most loved person and for giving us the most desired daughter and son in the universe… ”, he wrote.

Then, he confirmed the child’s name with the same effusiveness: “We share with you the arrival of the youngest of the house, Nour.”

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.