Definitely Joy Division It is one of the bands that despite having a fairly fleeting career, has influenced thousands more over the years. The moment that forever marked the future of the Manchester group happened a May 18, 1980 when Ian Curtis took his own life, completely ending the history of this band and leaving us two great records, Uknown Pleasures and Closer.

40 years after the loss of the mind behind the voice and the lyrics that conquered an entire generation, and in the midst of everything we are experiencing, Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris are putting together a special event to remember the life and work of the lead singer of the Joy Division.

Moving Through the Silence: Celebrating The Life and Legacy of Ian Curtis is an event that will last approximately two hours where the two members of the band will be present remembering their great friend, through songs and poetry that he always wrote. Further, Sumner and Morris will be interviewed to know some curiosities that we know many are interested in about Joy Division.

As if this were not enough, they will also have some special guests, who will talk about the influence of Ian Curtis and Joy Division on their lives as Brandon Flowers from The Killers (hopefully say something about the cover of “Shadowplay”) while the actress Maxine Peake and Curtis’s friend, Mark Reeder they will also tell anecdotes that they have lived thanks to their music.

To finish, of course there could be one or another artist playing live to liven up the event, and this time there will be bands like Elbow, LoneLady, The Lottery Winners, Kodaline and more that will be announced in the coming days. With this event, Joy Division members will raise money for the Manchester Mind mental health charity.

If you want to see Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris and all these artists remembering the life and work of Ian Curtis, We tell you that you can see it this May 18 from 2 in the afternoon (Central Mexico time) and it will be broadcast just HERE.

