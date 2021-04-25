Joy Corrigan shows off her bikini figure during a photoshoot

Joy Corrigan shows off her striking silhouette during a photo shoot in Los Angeles for a French brand.

Joy Corrigan, who in addition to being one of the models who walked during the Victoria’s Secret show in the past, now gives us enough motivation to exercise before summer arrives.

The Massachusetts-born girl is now participating in French designer Vanessa Sposi’s swimwear campaign.

A few days ago she was seen in Little Corona Beach accompanied by a full production team that followed her every step of the way to obtain different angles of bikinis that will be objects of desire this season.

Every Vanessa Sposi garment is made in the USA with an ethical and recycling conscience, whose raw materials are naturally infused with antioxidants.

One of the favorite swimsuits that Joy wore during the shoot was a black plain print bikini, with bandeau bikini and high-waisted pantyhose, with a gold metallic finish belt that emphasizes the cut.

Joy was so happy with the outcome of her participation in the campaign that she shared a video with some behind-the-scenes cuts showing her willingness to smile for the camera and have fun outdoors.

In addition to being an influential model with a notable presence on social media, Joy has participated in some television shows and a few other movies. Her modeling career began when she was discovered at the age of 14.