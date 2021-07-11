Joy at the White Sox after calling Tim Anderson to his first All-Star game.

The team of Chicago White Sox, leaders of the AL (American League) central division and the first in MLB. He was unable to include any position players in the voting rounds for the All-Star Game, until the news of the incorporation of Tim anderson replacing Puerto Rican Carlos Correa.

Tim anderson, shortstop and lead off of the White sox, has been an excellent performer on the season despite going on the disabled list in April due to hamstring discomfort.

Once his incorporation was effective, he has not stopped helping the White sox, in its purpose of reaching the desired October.

Tim anderson compiles for 310AVE / 348OBP / 776OPS / 95H / 54R / 18 2B / 6HR / 32RBI / 17BB / 14SB / product line.

The reaction from his colleagues was immediate as soon as the news was known.

“The explosion of emotion in the clubhouse, someone should have taped it,” La Russa said. Well, someone did 😉 pic.twitter.com/Bh693i6lpz – Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 10, 2021

Overflowing the joy and good atmosphere that is lived in the Club House of the Chicago White Sox.

Tim anderson He will accompany his teammates and excellent pitchers Lance Lynn (9-3, 1.99), Carlos Rodon (7-3, 2.31) and Liam Hendriks (3-2, 2.35, 23 SV).

With this inclusion of Tim anderson for the first time in The All-Star Game, the White sox They keep making headlines on the way to October.

