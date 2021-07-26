Jovic runs out of market in Serie A

The exit operation continues to get complicated in the Real Madrid. The white team wants to get rid of several players to adjust the squad to the taste of Ancelotti. One of the footballers that is in the market is Luka jovic. The Serbian forward does not enter into the plans of the white club after his poor performance in the last two seasons. Last year he played the second part of the season on loan at the Eintracht after not counting for Zinedine Zidane and the objective of Madrid is to make money with it, even though it is aware that it will not recover by far the investment of 60 million euros that it made in 2019.

The Balkan attacker enjoyed a good market in Serie A, where he caught the attention of the Milan and from Inter. But according to reports from Italy, neither rossoneros and neroazurros have in their plans to obtain the signing or transfer of Luka

Jovic. The newspaper Tuttosport ensures that the interest of both clubs has cooled in recent times. The set of Pioli has incorporated Giroud Meanwhile he Inter has the position covered with his fashion duo formed by Lautaro Martinez Y Romelu

Lukaku. Right now, the only Italian club that values ​​the arrival of the madridista is the Sampdoria as long as it is in the form of an assignment.

Meanwhile, the attacker seems determined to try to prosper in Madrid and convince Ancelotti that it may play an important role next season. Yesterday he started against him Rangers in the first friendly of the summer but only played 45 minutes and at a very low level.