Joventut take a big step towards the play-off

04/24/2021 at 11:20 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Joventut de Badalona took this Saturday a great step to be in the playoffs of the Endesa League by defeating (90-85) Lenovo Tenerife in a great game basketball that Albert Ventura decided with a triple to pass from Ante Tomic.

JOV

LENOVO TENERIFE

Joventut, 90

(16 + 28 + 23 + 23): Bassas (16), Ribas (4), Parra (4), Morgan (6), Tomic (15) -starting team-, Ventura (9), Birgander (4), Dimitrijevic (23), Brodziansky (4), Dawson (5) and Parrado (-)

Lenovo Tenerife, 85

(17 + 19 + 28 + 21): Huertas (14), Fitipaldo (8), Cavanaugh (2), Doornekamp (15), Guerra (9) -starting team-, Salin (10), Rodríguez (-), Shermadini (17), Sulejmanovic (-), Jenkins (-) and Yusta (10).

Referees:

Conde, Zamorano and Fernández. They expelled the Joventut coach, Carles Duran (min. 32) by two techniques. Without eliminated

Incidents:

match corresponding to matchday 33 of the Endesa League played without an audience at the Palau Olímpic de Badalona

The many times claimed green-black defense appeared for 40 minutes to knock down the third placed, who entered the game late and he met a grown rival that he had in its bases Nenad Dimitrijevic (23 points) and Ferran Bassas (16 points) to your best players in attack.

La Penya played with more intensity from the initial jump and came to have a five-point lead in the first quarter (16-11, min. 8). The eleven lost balls for Txus Vidorreta in the first half weighed too much on his game.

Improve Tenerife

Two triples by Bruno Fitipaldo at the end of the first period woke Lenovo Tenerife, which in the second quarter improved in attack with Shermadini dominating in the rival ring and Doornekamp and Salin scoring by three to get three points up (24-27, min. 14).

La Penya did not falter when he was seen from behind and maintained his defensive level to play against and give a serious warning to his rival with a partial of 20-8 that put him at his maximum advantage (44-35, min. 20).

The Catalans widened the difference to twelve points (50-38, min. 22) and Dimitrijevic’s points stifled the visiting reaction led by Shermadini to keep up twelve minutes (59-47, min. 25).

Duran, expelled

Tenerife, in the third, got fully into the game with Huertas connecting with Shermadini and Yusta being relentless with five consecutive points who tightened the score (66-64, min. 30).

A triple by Dimitrijevic gave air with a triple to the locals (70-64, min. 32) who did not notice the absence of their coach, Carles Duran, sent off shortly after starting the fourth period for lending angrily to the referees after a possible foul from Tenerife.

La Penya was mentally strong when Doornekamp’s triples put Tenerife ahead a minute and a half from the end (81-82). Tomic took on the chevrons in the paint with four points and assisted Ventura to make the triple that resolved the crash