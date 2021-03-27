Joventut stayed very close to the ‘miracle’

03/26/2021 at 21:10 CET

Joventut, thanks to an unleashed Ferran Bassas (26 points with seven triples) came very close to forcing the third game against Virtus Bologna, but the miraculous comeback of 23 points against (32-55) could not culminate it with the victory, which ended on the Italian side (78-84) to sentence the quarter-finals.

La Penya needed a good staging against Virtus, but the opposite happened. The green and black began fearful, with many doubts and The Italian team took advantage of it to start sending (10-14).

Without success in the outside shot (0 of 5 in triples) and with many lost balls (8), Joventut was in tow of Djordjevic’s team, that started much better, and with total control of the first quarter (14-19).

La Penya, in tow

The duel did not change sign for Penya, who could not give rhythm to the game, and if the Italians did, which soon opened a gap of 10 points (21-31). Tomic’s third foul complicated things for Joventut, and the López-Arostegui injury made it worse.

Things got worse. Virtus was 14 (21-35) and Joventut, finally, gave the first signs of reaction with a triple by Parra (7-0) to get closer to seven (28-35). Although it was a little mirage, because local errors returned, allowing Virtus to reopen comfortably with points from Weems, the most successful (28-43).

A triple by Bassas made it possible to shorten distances at halftime, although still with a very unfavorable score (31-43). La Penya was forced to react if they wanted to have any option to play the third game.

23 points down

In the resumption, Joventut lived its worst minutes. Without ideas in attack, and with easy offensive actions from Virtus, a partial of 1-12, left the differences in no less than 23 points (32-55).

Everything seemed lost, but Ferran Bassas appeared with four consecutive triples, which together with those of Parra and Dawson, allowed to totally change the dynamics and finish the room to only 10 points (54-64). The comeback was still possible.

And La Penya, who regained her faith, launched herself for her. With a Bassas, unleashed, he managed to tie the duel at 69 (4:43). A partial of 37-14. Amazing.

He even got to savor his first advantage of the match with Ventura’s triple (72-71), but that ‘momentum’ could not transfer him to the final victory, that put an end to his adventure in the Eurocup (78-84). At least a goodbye with a good taste in your mouth