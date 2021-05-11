Joventut secure a place in the Endesa League play-offs

05/11/2021 at 9:20 PM CEST

The Joventut de Badalona achieved this Tuesday a place for the “playoffs & rdquor; for the Endesa League title, by beating a Baskonia without rhythm 71-79, punished by the coronavirus.

BASKONIA

JOV

TD Sys.Baskonia, 71

(16 + 16 + 19 + 20): Henry (20), Kurucs (7), Raieste (3), Polonara (22) and Jekiri (4) – starting five-, Diop (3), Colom (-), Sedekerskis (7), Giedraitis (1) and Dragic (5).

Joventut, 79

(15 + 25 + 19 + 20): Bassas (8), Ribas (17), Parra (16), Morgan (2) and Tomic (12) – starting five-, Birgander (5), Brodziansky (11), Dimitrijevic (2), Ventura (6), Parrado (-) and Kraag (-).

Referees:

Daniel Hierrezuelo, Jorge Martínez and Iran González. Sedekerskis was given a technical foul (min.27). Without eliminated

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the thirty-sixth day of the Endesa League played at the Fernando Buesa Arena without an audience

The Catalan outside score with Pau Ribas and Joel Parra as offensive stilettos, with 17 and 16 points respectively, was key in a match in which Carles Durán’s they took a lead in the second quarter that they didn’t let go.

The Italian Achille Polonara was the best local with 26 points of valuation and was accompanied by Pierrià Henry with 16 points of valuation, although no more colleagues joined the cause.

Erratic start

Baskonia defensive activity marked the beginning of an erratic start. Tonye Jekiri, who returned after two months of injury, scored the first Barça basket 23 days after the Vitoria team will add its last points in competition.

Although losses occurred on both sides, Joventut had a greater offensive rhythm, while for the locals it was Pierrià Henry who tried the most.

Two green-black triples opened the first gap, 7-14, but a 9-1 partial led by Latvian Arturs Kurucs put Baskonia ahead after the first ten minutes, 16-15, which featured the debut of Quino Colom with the Barça shirt.

Green-black reaction

Slovak Vladimir Brodziansky and Joel Parra led the reaction of the Catalan team that endorsed a 4-20 in just five minutes of the second act. The backlash and the exterior success were the ingredients to set an alarming 20-35 for locals, who still could not find their game.

Baskonia opted to increase speed and returned to the game before the break based on pride and defense, but Joventut appreciated the rest time, which came when the Baskonia was better.

Carles Durán’s men led the duel 32-40, but in the resumption Pierrià Henry and Achille Polonara once again marked the way for their own with his intensity and annotation, but two triples of a successful Joel Parra gave air to a Joventut who resisted giving hope to those of Dusko Ivanovic.

Baskonia tried with no luck

The final period started with a 51-59 for the green and black, who showed better feelings against a Baskonia that was in tow in several actions. The Catalans ended up break the game in the first five minutes of this quarter with a 4-12.

With this situation Baskonia only had to exhaust all the options and try to score against the clock.

Two triples by Albert Ventura and Ferrán Bassas put an end to the Basque intentions and Joventut confirmed their victory at the Buesa Arena by 71-79.