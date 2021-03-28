Joventut receives Coosur Betis without López-Arostegui or Dimitrijevic

03/27/2021 at 8:12 PM CET

Sport.es

Joventut receives Coosur Betis at the Palau Olímpic this Sunday (5:00 p.m.) without two of their props, forward Xabi López-Arostegui and point guard Nenad Dimitrijevic, injured in the left ankle and left knee, respectively, in the match against Virtus de Bologna.

The two players They are awaiting the results of medical tests to know the extent of their injuries, according to the club, and join the well-known absences of point guards Demetrius Jackson and Arturs Zagars.

His coach, Carles Duran, said he hopes the team “knows how to make up for these important losses” in a crash in which they will lack “gasoline”After playing two games this week against Virtus Segafredo Bolonia, which resulted in two defeats and the elimination of his team from the European Championship.

Duran: “The season goes on”

Despite the European elimination, Duran said the challenges “are not over” this season. “We still have many things to achieve and that happens by winning Coosur Betis on Sunday,” he said. to the club’s media.

The green-black technician considers that Joan Plaza’s team will come “with an arsenal that has had a week to prepare” for the duel, while his team “comes from two wars” against Sasa Djordjevic’s team.

“We have to recover, cheer up and help each other for this important game,” said the coach