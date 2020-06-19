Suffer victory for JBadalona oventut before him Retabet Bilbao 86-79 after an extension in which the green-blacks were far superior to their rival. The top scorer of the match was Preplic with 21 points from the « Penya », while by the « men in black », the most prominent was Rousselle again with 18.

The party was very even during the first part. It was to be expected if we looked at the statistics, since of the last six games that both teams had played, in three the Catalans prevailed and in the other three the Basques. In addition, in these matches each team won by playing at home and as this advantage did not have either of them, equality was something that was seen to come.

Both Joventut and Bilbao played a great rhythm in the first 20 minutes, but in the second half everything changed. The meeting became much more physical, it seemed that the Mumbru were sticking. both teams opted for the defense and none of the teams could prevail in regulation time. The Bilbao Baket is impossible to qualify, while those of Badalona will rush their options in the third game against Unicaja on Sunday at 6.30 pm.