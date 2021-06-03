Joventut force the third against Barça in an epic match and Tenerife reach the semifinals of the ACB

Joventut beat Barça in an epic match to force the third quarter-final match and Lenovo Tenerife earned a move to the semis by beating San Pablo Buros in the second match of the series.

Barça did not finish off their advantage after the first game and fell to ‘Penya’ 72-63 in the second quarter-final match.

With a stellar Bassas, Carles Durán’s men forced the third game, giving the surprise in the tie.

Tenerife, to the semifinals

Lenovo Tenerife certified (68-92) its pass to the semifinals this Thursday on the fast track, 2-0 in the ‘Playoff’ against Hereda San Pablo Burgos, thanks to a brilliant reaction after the break, with a partial 0 -27, which silenced the Coliseum and dismounted the Burgos bitterly.

The Canarian team, who will now face Barça or Joventut, sentenced Burgos from 11-31 in the third quarter. The first part was local, passing to the front in those of Joan Peñarroya after going in tow two days ago of the aurinegro painting.