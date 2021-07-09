Joventut and MoraBanc, in group A; Valencia and Gran Canaria, in the B

07/09/2021 at 5:02 PM CEST

Joventut and MoraBanc Andorra, were framed in group A of the Eurocup 2021-2002, while Valencia and Gran Canaria will coincide in B, according to the draw held this Friday in Barcelona.

In group A, they will also play Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar, Partizan NIS Belgrade, Lietkabelis Panevezys, Dolomiti Energia Trento, Boulougne Metropolitans 92, Turk Telekom Ankara, Hamburg Towers and Slask Wroclaw.

In B will be, in addition to the two Spanish teams, Promitheas Patras, Buducnost Voli Podgorica, Virtus Segafredo Bologna, Cedevita Olimpija Liubliana, JL Bourg en Bresse, Ratiopharm Ulm, Frutti Extra Bursaspor and Umana Reyer Venice.

The Eurocup will be played from October 20 to April 6, with a regular phase of 18 matches in a round-trip format. The top eight of each group will advance to the round of 16.

The champion will qualify to play the Euroleague for the next year. The runner-up can also share if the previous two finalists of the European Championship: AS Monaco and UNICS Kazan do not reach the 2021-2022 Euroleague play-offs.