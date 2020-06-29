« How? What has not yet come out Metroid Prime Trilogy on Nintendo Switch? But if on a website they said they had listed it on eBay and that it was about to come out! Well, look, I’m going to another lao … »Wait! It may not be Metroid Prime, but Journey to the Savage Planet you may be interested. It is the debut of Typhoon Studios, a studio made up of former workers from Ubisoft, EA or Warner Bros Montreal. In fact, the game’s director, Alex Hutchinson, also directed Assassin’s Creed 3 and Far Cry 4. Apparently, his intention was to create a much more focused experience than most of the AAA they had worked on, which they consider to be full of filling with little substance. And that shows: it is a short but intense experience.

A horny metroidvania

Journey to the Savage Planet can be defined as a mocking Metroid Prime. Playable is very similar: in the first person, you explore an alien planet with different zones, you scan the local flora and fauna, You investigate the alien ruins, you fight against hostile monsters, you get new abilities (double jump, hook … anyway). All this allows you to discover new areas and find new secrets in areas that have already been overcome.

However, what makes Journey to the Savage Planet so special is its sense of humor. Throughout the game, we listen the voice of EKO, an artificial intelligence, who gives us advice, shows us the way, and humiliates us a bit (apparently, we have been sent on an almost suicidal mission by a botched colonizing company). It’s like GLaDOS, although less ingenious and with a bit of a « repeated joke » feeling. Sometimes we would like to deactivate it so that it allows us to explore freely … and in fact, it can, although we do not recommend it, since the experience is a bit loaded.

The Journey to the Savage Planet personality flourishes with EKO’s chascarrillos, but also with more inspired details, like the company’s introductory videos, recorded with real actors and what we see on the ship; fake spots of firefighter ideas, like a scarf that literally cleanses our brains of negative thoughts; than we can choose a protagonist dog (and spend the game listening to barking); or that when we die we always reappear from the ship, and what they do is build a clone with our memories (we can bury our old body for a little extra loot).

The artistic section is also key: the designs are colorful and exaggerated, the monsters (not all are hostile) have bulging eyes and dwarf paws, and they are jumping around. We can even feed them a bait … so they shit and vomit one of the materials with which to improve our equipment. Come on, all very eschatological, but it has its charm.

The only problem is that, in the end, it gets a bit repetitive: the areas, made up of floating islands, look a lot like each other, changing little more than the dominant color palette. And everything is so overloaded that it gets a little tiring … especially since such a quantity of details and elements are undesirable in the Nintendo Switch version. But that’s what we’ll talk about later.

Explorers … no map

Let’s go on to detail the gameplay. From the first-person perspective, we have to explore scenarios that are more or less large (and with many heights), fight against a good variety of enemies and overcome very challenging platform sections. As we have said, it is very similar to Metroid Prime … but simplified. Despite the fact that the first time you arrive at an open area it surprises with its size, all the main objectives are marked by points on the screen that indicate their position and distance every time they give you a new mission.

If you want, you can ignore them and explore at your own pace … but you have no other way to get your bearings, because surprisingly no map. We are sure it is not something « they have forgotten », and replacing the map with a marker system is a conscious decision, but it seems to us a questionable decision: it makes the game easier, but less satisfactory, because even though you have freedom to move, you are always chasing an invisible point. And in the long run, the inverse effect occurs: exploring every corner of the planet without a map to orient yourself with becomes much more confusing and frustrating (and it doesn’t help that the scenarios look so much like each other).

That does not mean that the game does not offer freedom: there is multitude of secrets hidden by the map that help us improve our lives and equipment (and that they force backtracking if you want them all). There are also times when we are offered several main objectives to follow, and collectible or challenge based side missions (required to find a second ending). And, specifically, in the final « dungeon », they leave us to our air and it is quite interesting.

It gives the impression that the developers have cut enough to make the game affordable, and if you are looking for more challenge you have to go to the side missions. Which is consistent with what we had said before making a game more focused than the rest of AAA: it allows you to go to the bag if you want, but you will enjoy it more with some calm.

And it seems to us very well: lasts approximately 8-10 hours, slightly less if you go to bag and a few more if you explore everything. It could last longer, but it is a very intense and productive experience: there are no dead moments, and you are continuously learning new skills and discovering new areas. That is something that many of us value more than if a game forces you to repeat the same mission scheme over and over again (have we already said that it is from the director of Assassin’s Creed 3?). Also, the entire campaign can be played with a friend in co-op, through local wireless communication or with friends over the Internet (a function that unfortunately we have not been able to test).

Last but not least, how is the Nintendo Switch version? Journey to the Savage Planet came out in January 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and its Switch version came out later, in late May (with no prior announcement, either). It’s not a very demanding game (technically, it’s an indie), but yes it shows that it was not initially made for the hybrid.

The frame rate per second is pretty low, below 30 fps, though there are no jerks to break the experience. The quality of the textures and polygons is also much lower compared to the other consoles, and popping is very noticeableEspecially in large areas with many platforms and elements on the screen (which are the majority). Fortunately, it does not cause problems in the gameplay either (it is not The Outer Worlds), it just looks more « feucho », despite the magnitude and spectacularity of some really dizzying and impressive scenarios. Of course, although it only happened to us once, we did stumble once with the happy hang that causes the game to close unexpectedly … and also, in the final boss.

If you give it another second, those textures will load and look like the closest columns. The game is full of breathtaking scenarios … detracted from the Switch graphics.

In general, it is a very careful game both visually and sonically (good folk style soundtrack and English voices, both for the AI ​​that accompanies us and for the fun videos recorded in real image that we see from the ship). However, the Nintendo Switch version is significantly below the others in the graphic section, although playably still identical (which means it doesn’t have any special Switch features like motion control either).

Journey to the Savage Planet – Something Something

If you are tired of the gigantic AAA that steal more than 40 hours of your life, Journey to the Savage Planet is a very original idea. Playable will remind you of Metroid Prime, for its development in first person and mixture of exploration, jumps and puzzles; but with a very different style and a very sarcastic sense of humor. Its playable buts, like the absence of maps, will not prevent you from enjoying it. And it comes out at a reduced price (about 30 euros). Of course, technically it is justito on Switch.

We have analyzed Journey to the Savage Planet thanks to a digital code provided by 505 Games. Version analyzed 1.0.1

Journey to the Savage Planet is a good first person metroidvania, short but intense and varied, and with a lot of personality.

PROS

Very varied metroidvania development (exploration, jumps, combat) with a very well measured rate of progression

A lot of personality and great weight of sense of humor (very eschatological, yes), with a great dubbing (English) and real image videos

Despite the monotony of some scenarios, artistically it is very original …

CONS

… but it detracts from the graphics of the Switch: it does not influence the gameplay, but the port has its limitations

If instead of markers there was a map, perhaps it would be more satisfactory …

You can only play with friends in the online cooperative

