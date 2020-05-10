In Europe, everything begins and ends in rivers.

“When we were little we hardly ever crossed. But we were bathing a little further up the river with the German children. ” The French Francis Joerger recalls other times, when the border split Scheibenhard (or Scheibenhardt) in two: the French people, ending in d, and the German, in t. Not so long ago the war was over.

The Lauter, a tributary of the Rhine, marked the border between France and Germany. And in Scheibenhardt, the border was marked by the bridge over the Lauter. There were the booths, the barrier and the customs house.

This all ended in the 1990s. Border controls between the countries of the European Union disappeared, the booths were abandoned, the barriers rusted.

The border had not ceased to exist. The southern bank of the Lauter was still France; the north, Germany. Seen from the sky, however, no one would have said that Scheibenhard (814 inhabitants) and Scheibenhardt (690) were separate municipalities. In the daily life of its inhabitants, neither. The French married the Germans, the Germans frequented French shops, and they went to work on the German side. Mental effort was required to know whether one was on one side or the other.

Until March 20. That day, Joerger, a retired German teacher and 30-year-old mayor of the French Scheibenhard, received a call from a journalist.

“Mayor, do you know that they have relocated the border?” He announced.

“I didn’t know there was a border in my town,” replied Joerger.

But it was so. A month and ten days later, in front of the fence of the bridge that has not crossed again, the mayor laments how difficult it is to eliminate the borders – decades of negotiations, old wounds to heal – and how easy it is to put them back.

“I am Scheibenhardés. In a few seconds I became a dangerous French scheibenhardés ”, he says.

It was the second day of a car trip – 72 hours, from April 30 to May 3, more than 1,500 kilometers, three countries, a zigzag border – through Europe preparing to end two months of confinement for combat the covid-19 pandemic. It is a Europe of empty highways and spooky service stations. Of few open hotels where customers are counted on the fingers of one hand. Of all kinds of documents that prove the professional reason for the displacement: the safe-conducts of this time. Of roads that suddenly appear cut with fences, and others that are still open, but in which the controls have been restored: without justification, impossible to pass. In this Europe, as the mayor of Scheibenhard would say, Europeans have become dangerous to Europeans.

A tour from Verdun to Mulhouse

“What are you doing here?” An unmarked vehicle stops in the parking lot of the Douaumont Ossuary, the mortuary temple containing the remains of 130,000 anonymous soldiers and dominating the field of 15,000 white crosses for those killed in the Battle of Verdun in France. Without a living soul around and in the rain, the place has a haunting air. The journey begins there, in one of the battlefields and military cemeteries of the First World War that dot the green and rolling landscapes of these lands of blood and reconciliation.

Two uniformed gendarmes descend from the vehicle. They ask for the papers. The elder gendarme, when discovering the origin of the travelers and the object of their displacement, explains that he summers on the Costa Brava and that he knows that many French people have crossed that other border to confine themselves in their second homes. “Good luck!” He says goodbye.

There are routes that are history books. Heading north towards Luxembourg, the highway passes the Maginot line, the fortifications that France built in the 1930s, believing it would thus slow Germany down. Hitler occupied France in a few days and, since then, the Maginot line, a river of useless bunkers, is the metaphor of a cardboard defense, of the lack of preparation before the enemy, of the problems that overconfidence or failure to prepare for unforeseen attacks. The Lorraine valleys — a region of France disputed for centuries between the French and the Germans, like Alsace — tell of the post-war reconstruction and reconciliation between France and Germany. And much more: the embryo of the European Union, which consisted in the sharing of coal and steel, materials necessary to wage war and cause of geopolitical tensions, as in the contemporary era, oil. Steel plants are rust cathedrals, industrial ruins like the one rising in central Hayange. Towns and cities that were once a communist fiefdom and, plagued by the closure of factories, have become a breeding ground for the French extreme right.

Luxembourg – GDP per capita of around 100,000 euros, unemployment less than 6% – is 20 kilometers away. Entering the Grand Duchy is a small leap into the past. To the recent past, that of two months ago, when there were no border controls and all entrances were open.

The destination is Schengen, “the best-known town in the world after Bethlehem”, as an old mayor used to say, 500 inhabitants at the foot of the vineyards and on the banks of the Moselle river. On June 14, 1985, secretaries of state from Germany, France and the Benelux signed on board the ship Princess Maria Astrid the agreements that would lead, a decade later, to the abolition of border controls between many of the European countries.

Schengen is since then more than the name of a winemaking village. It means the possibility, now abolished, of moving without having to take out the documentation when entering another country. And it designates a type of visa, too: the one that allows citizens from outside the European Union to enter its territory and move freely through it. But it contains in itself the possibility of self-destruction: the terrorist attacks of the last decade and the arrival of immigrants on the European coasts led some countries to suspend the agreement.

Despite everything, Schengen still represented the naive ideal that borders were obsolete. In Schengen, they had forgotten about them. Lucien Gloden, who used to come and go to his vineyards in Germany and France, had forgotten them and has been teaching the papers for a few weeks. “The vine knows no confinement,” he says. Nor did Robert Obrzut, a statistician at the Central Bank of Luxembourg and a fan of cycling in the region, remember. “It is a wonderful bike ride. I recommend it. But today it is closed. You cannot go to Germany or France, “he says on the bridge over the Moselle.” I hope this is not the end of Europe, the last chapter, but rather leads us to reflect on how important Europe is to us and how important open borders are. ”

A tractor, a truck, circulate across the bridge. A barge goes down the Moselle. Two pieces of the Berlin Wall, a concrete river that split a city and a world in two, adorn the promenade along the most European river, provisionally turned into a separation wall. “Look, do you see that point?” Says Martina Kneip, director of the European Schengen Center. And he points to a white buoy floating on this other tributary of the Rhine. It is hard to tell. “There, the borders of Germany, France and Luxembourg meet.”

It is unclear whether the European Center is a museum of the present or a historical monument, a memorial to something that ceased to exist. Not even the mayor, Michel Gloden, who although he shares the last name is not familiar with Lucien, can cross into Germany. Nor does it cross into France: it fears the rigor of the gendarmes when requesting the necessary certificates to circulate. “Those of us who live here didn’t even think about where we were,” he explains. “Now we cannot go to the other country.”

A young agent asks for documentation at the border in Perl, the first German town on the other bank of the Moselle. “Have fun,” he says. In the parking lot by the highway, a man and a woman each arrive in a car, smoke cigarettes, leave.

Returning to France is not easy. The road between Saarlouis, the last municipality in the Saarland, and Metz, is interrupted 700 meters from the border. The gigantic Europe 1 antennas, installed in the 1950s, when Saarland was a French protectorate, dominate the landscape. In the middle of the fields, a sign in a building that seems abandoned says: “US. Army. Do Not Enter”. Further north, another road is interrupted at the height of the old sentry box, taken by the vines. A dog barks. It darkens.

Saarland, Moselle, Rhine: a history of Franco-German Europe could be written through its rivers, rivers that unite and separate, transport and block. The Lauter, where in the 1950s French children bathed with the Germans on the other side, had been a few years earlier, specifically March 19, 1945, the last obstacle for French soldiers before reaching Germany. Those who liberated the town were French colonial troops, the Tunisian marksmen.

“Our release is due to people who had no desire to be here,” recalls Francis Joerger, the mayor of Scheibenhard. The history of the Lauter, and that of Scheibenhard, is that of the entire region. In 1815, the Congress of Vienna fixed the border on the river. In 1871, the defeat of France in the Franco-Prussian War left all the people, like Alsace and part of Lorraine, in the hands of the new unified Germany. The Great War broke out in 1914, among other reasons, by peoples like Scheibenhard. It returned to French hands in 1918, but only for 22 years. The Nazi invasion reunited Scheibenhard and Scheibenhardt. Joerger is the son of that. His father was a malgré-nous, literally, to our regret, one of those young Alsatians forcibly recruited by the Wehrmacht, although he managed to declare himself ill and avoid fighting. “He was antimilitarist. A hero, for me,” says this internationalist socialist who is a member of the SPD, the German Social Democratic Party, and not the French PS.

Scheibenhardt /

Scheibenhard

1815

The Congress of Vienna fixes the border between France and Germany on the Lauter river: Scheibenhard is on both sides.

1871

Scheibenhard

Prussian.

1918

At the end of the First World War the pre-1871 borders were restored.

1940

Nazi troops occupy the town and the border is suppressed.

[1945

The Tunisian marksmen of the French Army liberate Scheibenhard and the previous border is recovered.

1992

The customs border between both towns is abolished.

2020

Germany is re-imposing controls for the coronavirus crisis.

Now he fears for Europe, he believes that the German decision to block accesses, the daily difficulties to cross of the French working in Germany, the police controls, feed resentments. “I am amazed at how quickly nationalism returns,” he says. “The extreme right has had its dress rehearsal: it has verified the ease with which borders can be replaced.”

But barriers like Scheibenhard’s, diplomat and geographer Michel Foucher will recall a few days later by phone, are temporary. It won’t be long before they get up. And they respond to the precise need to control health risk. That the northeast, along with the Paris region, is the most affected French region would explain the closure. “We are not at war: sanitary control at the border is the same as sanitary control in confinement,” says Foucher, author of Le retour des frontières (The Return of Borders). And yes, the nearly 50,000 French cross-border workers in Germany are the first to suffer from the new obstacles, but at the same time, the border was a first-rate economic resource for them: on the other side there are better jobs and wages; Without the border, competitive advantage would be reduced.

“The borders have reappeared, but they have never disappeared. They had only become less visible, “he says. And he adds: “The return of borders is the return of something that we had refused to see. Without limits there is no nation, there is no sovereignty. And the limits structure us: between the interior and the exterior, the me and the you. If I don’t have a door, I can’t open it. ” But was there not a European we? “The European us does not eliminate the national us, and even less on health issues.”

A girl sitting on the closed bridge that separates the French village of Scheibenhard from the German village of Scheibenhardt. On video, the mayor of the French side. BRUNO ARBESÚ

In a few minutes, the atmosphere on the bridge over the Lauter has become festive. On the German side, Petra and Jan Fritz appear, who have been married for 34 years and have decided to celebrate with a bottle of pink champagne. Jessica Heinrich and Martin Silva, a German-Portuguese couple who live in the French Scheibenhard, arrive. Her daughter Isabela has brought a drawing – a heart with the French and German flags and the word Love, love in English – to hang on the barrier that divides the town. Covertly, some cyclists pass under the belt that marks a border that no one watches. Someone points to two children walking in Scheibenhardt, the German town, and says that their parents separated in February. The German father lives in Scheibenhardt. The French mother in Scheibenhard. Children have no choice but to jump the barrier.

The countries change and the rules vary: the Germans are laxer, the French are more rigorous. Traveling can be more relaxing — without traffic jams, the road, and the landscape for just one — and at the same time more stressful: the virus lurks in any encounter. The confinement of these months and the de-escalation that comes have their casuistry, baroque and paralyzing: which document is needed here, which beyond. The concern about what they will say becomes disproportionate when travelers declare, when entering Germany, a country comparatively little impacted by the covid-19, that they live in France and in the passport puts Spain, two of the most hit countries in Europe.

Downriver, the Lauter empties into the Rhine, the river border between France and Germany. Seven kilometers inland, in Germany, extends one of the largest truck parks in the south of the country, at the foot of the Black Forest, near Baden-Baden. Dozens of vehicles line the asphalt.

Highways are the thermometer of economies in the UVI. There are them with heavy traffic: at the entrance and exit of cities like Paris. They are deserted: the one that leads from Saarbrücken – the capital of the Saarland – to the French city of Forbach at night. The border is open towards France: no control. In the opposite direction, the German police force to stop the vehicles that enter Germany and requires to prove their reasons to break the confinement and to enter their country.

At the first French gas station, a Romanian trucker smokes a cigarette in the cab. It transports construction material from Italy to England. “I come from the coronavirus area,” he smiles. At ten o’clock at night the route will continue. “I miss my family”. Where do you live? “In the truck,” he replies.

In the parking lot of the A5 between Karlsruhe and Basel, parallel to the Rhine, gatherings are formed, a trucker takes out a bicycle and goes for a walk, a group of Ukrainians with different destinations but who have stayed here to spend the Sunday rest together have dinner at fresh air. At the end of the parking lot closest to the border, the Autobahn Kirche rises, one of dozens of churches on the German and Austrian motorways. The temple, built in the 1970s, is pyramid-shaped and flanked by four columns of vague pre-Columbian air. “Lord Jesus, Holy Mary, all the Saints and Saints, all angels, please protect us against this epidemic,” someone has written in the guestbook.

On the steps that give access to the church of San Cristóbal, patron saint of travelers, the parish priest Michael Zimmer discovers the origin of one of the journalists. And then he remembers his youth camps with Christians from the town of Olesa de Montserrat and, loudly, he begins to sing in Catalan the most international of Catalan songs: L’Estaca.

“The tourists, who are on vacation on the highway, have disappeared. So we have far fewer visitors. Even the local community that congregates here cannot congregate here for mass. The only ones who come regularly are the truckers, ”says Zimmer. They have never stopped coming: truck traffic – a Rhine of diesel and insomnia – is the nerve of Europe in crisis. “They are recognized because they sit alone in the last row, they are men, in tracksuits, Poles or Slovaks.”

Michael Zimmer, pastor of the Saint Christopher Freeway Church. BRUNO ARBESÚ

At 18:30 a private mass is celebrated in the underground crypt of the temple. Only four faithful, coronavirus compels. “It is a small group, that’s how the Church started, they are our catacombs,” says the pastor.

Everything starts and ends in rivers, in Europe. Sundays walk or bike through one of the mountains where the Danube is said to be born, in the Black Forest. From a tiny source comes the thread of water that will become the great European river, the river that, according to an old plate, will cross “eight countries between the Black Forest and the Black Sea, the Federal Republic of Germany, Austria, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Yugoslavia, Romania, Bulgaria and the Soviet Union ”. A kitsch statue – a mix of the big garden dwarf and Jeff Koons sculpture – presides over the fountain.

Down the mountain, cars drive like any other holiday, the Rhine Valley sparkles, and on the border between Baden-Württemberg and Alsace, not only German police control. Also the French. Behind is Germany, which has managed the epidemic better – some 7,500 deaths – and is beginning to resume activity. It stretches. On the other side, the stillness of the France of the 26,000 dead (in Luxembourg there are 100). And, a few kilometers further south, Mulhouse, the city of Alsace turned into the epicenter of the virus – “Corona-land”, as it was described in a headline in Le Monde -, and the glowing cross of La Porte Ouverte, the evangelical macrochurch where The virus allegedly spread in late February. Today it is closed to cal and song.

The river — Europe’s economic and cultural lung — separates two worlds. The coronavirus reminds us that borders exist: they never left. And it is not so easy to remove them.

“A few days ago, a friend proposed to me:‘ We came at night and threw the fences at Lauter, ’” said Francis Joerger, the mayor of Scheibenhard, a day earlier. You would not be short of desire. But he added: “As mayor, I cannot. I must set an example. “

