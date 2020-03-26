Journey Newson

Journey Newson’s 38-second knockout at UFC 247 will no longer be in effect on event records.

The Department of Texas Regulation and Licenses annulled the victory of Journey front Domingo Pilarte after failing a drug test, the information was revealed by ESPN the afternoon of this Wednesday.

The change is already reflected in various sites that record results of MMA events, the manager of Newson, Jason House from Iridium Sports, said to ESPN what Newson tested positive for marijuana. Journey also risks a fine and suspension, which would not exceed 90 days, by the Texas Regulatory Department.

This was the first victory for Newson in UFC, which will now not be available on your record. The fighter of Oregon He was on a six-win streak before signing with UFC. In his debut, he lost by unanimous decision in front Ricardo Ramos in UFC Minneapolis.