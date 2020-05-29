Journalists Emiliano Chamorro and Álvaro NavarroThose who are ill with suspicion of Covid-19 due to the symptoms they present, are kept under medical supervision, the first from home and the second still hospitalized at the Monte España Hospital in Managua.

In the case of Chamorro, his daughter Martha Chamorro said Thursday that her father has had a “slight improvement” since he was evaluated by a private doctor on Wednesday, but “he is affected by pressure problems.”

Chamorro’s daughter explained that although they received enough help to take their dad to a private hospital, because he does not have medical insurance, initially they had problems to take care of him, since all hospitals are at the limit of their care. and they don’t have enough respirators for all the sick that come.

“We went with the intention of hospitalizing him due to the situation of his lungs, but since there was no space, there was no more oxygen and in some cases he needed it, it was not guaranteed, because they are saturated with patients. So they sent him home with a treatment and two-day follow-up, “said the daughter of the communicator.

This Friday, the journalist Chamorro has to go back to the hospital, to have new plates made of his lungs and see the progress of the disease. His daughter also said that the last time she spoke to him, she “told him that he is a little weak and his blood pressure is low,” but he believes it is because he has not eaten well and has to take many medications. “Not eating and drinking too many medicines falls heavy,” added the young woman.

Article 66, the media outlet led by the journalist Álvaro Navarro, reported this afternoon through its website that Navarro “continues to depend on oxygen due to respiratory complications.”

“The preliminary information that this team learned is that Navarro has oxygen saturation at a level of 99 percent, but with oxygen at its maximum level of 15 liters per minute. Yesterday, after his admission, he arrived with a saturation of 85 percent. The doctors informed us that they will lower the flow ‘to see if we can go tempting,” says Article 66.

Sick journalist persecuted

Radio Corporación journalist Marisol Balladares denounced that three officials from the Ministry of Health (Minsa) came to look for her at her home this Thursday, to take her to the German Nicaraguan Hospital, where Covid-19 patients are treated.

Marisol Balladares. Courtesy

She reported by phone that the Minsa staff came asking about her health, although she did not request that attention. He assured that he has not left the place where he is resting for more than ten days due to the disease he suffers, “severe pneumonia.” What surprised Balladares was that the Minsa staff knew that she was ill.

Balladares said that he is kept under rest, but his state of health was altered by the news that his sister gave him. Yesterday she felt persecuted, because she is treating herself privately and did not request help from the public system. LA PRENSA confirmed that other journalists are ill with symptoms of Covid-19, but want to keep their situation private.