Journalists covering the United States protests over the death of a black man in police custody have been assaulted by police and protesters.

The arrest of a CNN journalist by police in Minneapolis, while broadcasting live protests for the death of George Floyd in that city, was perhaps the most striking.

The reporter, Omar Jimenez, was released an hour later after the Minnesota governor personally intervened.

But other incidents against the press have occurred as protests have erupted in various cities across the country. In Louisville, Kentucky, a riot police officer dropped tear gas canisters at a local television crew filming at the scene.

“They are shooting at me!” Kaitlin Rust, a reporter for local television station WAVE-3, shouted at the camera.

And in Minneapolis, freelance journalist Linda Tirado lost vision in her left eye after receiving a rubber bullet fired by police.

“Authorities in cities across the United States need to order the police not to lash out at journalists,” the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a statement.

Members of the media have also been attacked by protesters. In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, photographer Ian Smith said he was beaten up before other protesters intervened.

In Atlanta, the headquarters of the CNN news network was attacked on Friday by several dozen people. One of them threw a grenade at the reception of the building, where the police were.

On Saturday morning, a Fox News journalist in front of the White House was beaten and chased by protesters before police intervened.

“If you are a protester, do what you think is fine but do not stop us from doing what we know is the work we have to do for the public,” the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) said in a statement.

Following the incident at CNN headquarters, President Donald Trump retweeted a follower post: “In an ironic twist, CNN headquarters is attacked by the same looters as [el canal] has promoted as noble and righteous. Oops. “

The president frequently lashes out at the media, which he denounces as sources of “fake news”, claiming without evidence that the media make up stories to harm him.

He has accused journalists of being “enemies of the people” and frequently directs his anger at CNN.

Media analysts allege that such language can have the effect, at least in the most marginal sectors, of promoting violence against journalists.

