Pending on the public agenda remains the recognition of the substantial role played by the media in the pandemic, as it fulfills its mission of reporting day by day in the midst of such complicated circumstances.

Very especially, we owe a tribute to reporters who, on a daily basis, risk health and even life in order to get the news, wherever it is found, although the use of new technologies allows our work is carried out in a responsible manner. So it has been and so it will continue to be.

From this trench, we support the tributes received by other labor sectors, whose dedication and sacrifice is commendable, mainly health workers, on the first battlefront, as much and with so much justice has been said.

The other front of battle that integrate the professionals of the communication has been, in our very personal opinion, Olympicly ignored by the powerful, those that hold the official public voice.

But we know that someone much more important is there, always in solidarity with us: you, friend, reader. Thanks for that.

Yesterday was celebrated on Freedom of Expression Day in Mexico, and we thank those who congratulated us. For our part, we send digital hugs to the guild from the confinement of staying at home, with healthy distance and scrupulous hygiene. !! Congratulations!!

EIGHTH ANNIVERSARY OF FF. Just on June 7, 2012, a journalistic project emerged that is now a solid reality: the digital newspaper Fuentes Fidedignas, which for eight years has known how to honor its slogan: “Sinaloa news reference.”

For a server, Reliable Sources, beyond the adventure of creating and running a journalistic company, has meant a high privilege: being at the forefront of the team of professionals that comprise it, today under the baton of three great friends, committed from the most Absolute independence with the tough, satisfactory task of reporting:

Leonardo Gutiérrez, former student of the Carlos Septién School of Journalism in CDMX; Yuriana Díaz, graduated in Computer Science from the UAS, who is in charge of the Systems area; and the general editor Marisa Palafox, a journalist graduated from the Universidad de Occidente.

A team, then, to which we send our good wishes, with the best wishes of long life and that the successes that Fuentesfidedignas.com.mx continues to record daily. Congratulations FF!

REPORTING IN THE NEW ERA. In his third work report, the first in virtual mode, the rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, Juan Eulogio Guerra Liera, endorsed three commitments: with quality education, with youth and with society.

At a time when the UAS is the third largest state public university in the country, and is the subject of national and international recognition and leadership, Dr. Guerra presided over a detailed act of accountability, where he underlined the progress made in Over the last year, in the Seven Axes that make up the 2021 Global Consolidation Institutional Development Plan and in accordance with the provisions of the organic law of Casa Rosalina.

The report concluded with a powerful message from the rector, who said:

«As always, here is the Universidad Autónoma de Sinaloa to serve young people through education; Here is the Autonomous University of Sinaloa to serve the population and team up with the authorities; here is our alma mater to fight together for the health of all and of all; responsibly, let us remain committed to the common fight against COVID-19, with determination, let us continue to do our part in this new scenario. ” So be it.