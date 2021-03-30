Journalist sold his BTC to work at the New York Times

Objectivity and transparency are fundamental values ​​in the world of journalism. This forces large media companies such as Forbes or the New York Times to maintain strict codes of conduct with their employees. Which, at times, can end up preventing them from owning the assets about which they write. This seems to have happened to Laura Shin, a journalist who sold her BTC to work at the New York Times, as she recounted in the Tweet of the day:

It’s not my personal decision and I never said I would never buy Bitcoin. In fact, people following me since 2015 remember that I used to own some. When I worked at Forbes, their policy was that your own what you covered as long as you disclosed. – Laura Shin (@laurashin) March 28, 2021

Bitcoin or New York Times?

Can you imagine having to sell your Bitcoins to get a job? Laura Shin had to make a similar decision years ago, when she had the opportunity to write for the New York Times, one of the most prestigious newspapers in the world, in exchange for losing all her cryptocurrency savings.

And it is that, Laura Shin is one of the journalists dedicated to the most recognized cryptocurrencies in the world. What has allowed him to write for several of the most important newspapers covering the latest news of the crypto market. Something that was not an impediment for me to keep savings in Bitcoin and Ethereum while working for Forbes. Magazine that allowed you to own the assets it covered while it was transparent.

That was not the case with the New York Times, because when the journalist began working with the newspaper as a freelancer in 2015, one of the conditions of the newspaper was that she could not own the assets it covered. Which meant in practical terms that Shin had to give up his Bitcoin and Ethereum savings, as he commented on Twitter:

“It is not my personal decision and I never said that I would never buy Bitcoin. In fact, people who have followed me since 2015 remember that I used to own some. When I worked at Forbes, their policy was that you could own what you covered as long as you revealed it. But my first freelance articles after I quit were for the NYT and they definitely have a can’t own what you cover policy so I sold / gave away / donated my BTC (and by then ETH).

Although it is still an interesting anecdote, the story of how the journalist Laura Shin sold her BTC to be able to work in the New York Times, is a sample of the challenges that a sector of the crypto community still has to face.

