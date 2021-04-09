Journalist shot dead in southern Athens neighborhood

Giorgos Karaivaz, a journalist who worked for the television network Star TV, has been murder this Friday in front of his home in the Alimos neighborhood, in the south of Athens.

According to preliminary information to which the newspaper ‘Kathimerini’ has had access, the Greek journalist would have been shot at least six times in an attack that was premeditated. The shots occurred when he was returning home from work at around 2:00 p.m.

Karaivaz, a veteran journalist mainly specialized in crimes and events, would have died on the spot. The Police, who have opened an investigation, have indicated that the weapons used had silencers.

His body has been found next to his car in a parking lot near your home. The agents have explained that they are immersed in the search for the attackers, who would have left the area immediately on a motorcycle.