© Aurelia Ventura

Jacqueline García (d) interviews Raquel Bensimon, former president of Dearden’s. (Aurelia Ventura)

For a moment I felt like a slap in the face of President Trump’s effort to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. This program protects hundreds of thousands of undocumented youth who work hard to excel in this country. For five years I was one of them.

Fortunately, his efforts were unsuccessful, but during his announcement to end the program in 2017, he also ended the dream of many young people.

At that time I heard how some ‘dreamers’ lost hope of renewing their legal status in the United States and deported themselves. Others stopped renewing their DACA permits for fear that immigration agents would look for them and their families at home. On social networks I saw how many more expressed their anguish and a feeling of defeat.

That is why the Supreme Court ruling in the middle of this month, which rejects the Trump administration’s attempt to eliminate the program, meant a great victory on a personal level and for all DACA beneficiaries. Unfortunately, the Court left open the possibility that the current administration may prevail if it provides a « reasonable explanation » to dismantle the program.

Immediately, the president promised just that, to stop it. But in passing he reminded us that DACA has never been a permanent solution, that is why the importance of not standing idly by. The important thing is that victory in court gives young people more time to continue fighting for immigration reform.

I obtained my legal residence three years ago, just when Trump announced the dissolution of DACA. Although I had a sense of security, I couldn’t help feeling frustrated because I know firsthand the importance of the program. With DACA I was able to achieve many of my most cherished dreams, but how would the more than 750,000 Dreamers achieve their goals?

I clearly remember when President Obama announced the creation of the program, in a speech at the Rose Garden on June 15, 2012. In almost every word he spoke he felt he was talking about me.

For many years I have pledged allegiance to the American flag. I attended middle and high school in this country. I graduated from college, paying for my tuition through scholarships and private donations because I was not eligible for financial aid from the government. I got a degree in journalism but was unable to practice due to the lack of a valid social security number.

Obama said it clearly: I was an American « in every way but one: on paper. » He was ready to remove the shadow of deportation and offer undocumented youth like me some relief and hope.

His decision came just in time for me since I barely qualified for DACA; the age limit was 30 years old, and I was 29. I have friends who have passed the age limit but that does not make them less American.

After graduating from high school I began to get involved in activism for legalization and a path to citizenship for undocumented youth. Back then I began to realize how difficult my future would be without legal status. I was not afraid to talk about my situation to anyone who would listen to us and help us.

In fact, being undocumented made me appreciate more the importance of journalism. I began to tell the stories of those most in need. Whatever the problem (education, health, environment), inequalities and burdens largely fall on minorities and, above all, on the undocumented.

With DACA I was able to obtain a valid social security number and my driver’s license. I started working legally as a journalist and traveled abroad, with a special permit — Advance Parole — whose re-entry was at the discretion of immigration agents.

In 2016 I visited my hometown, Teziutlán, Puebla, for the first time in almost 20 years. One of the first things I did was bring flowers to my father Juan Guzmán’s grave. He had passed away 10 years earlier, but due to lack of documents, I was unable to attend his funeral.

I hugged my aunts, sisters of my mother and my father; I visited and looked with melancholy at my old house, made of cement, bricks and sheets.

I am very clear that having returned to the place where I was born and grew up the first years of my life, helped me understand the sacrifices my family made so that I would grow up in a place full of opportunities to get ahead, that’s why I was finally able to understand and convince myself that my true home is in the United States. So I came back with more energy and enthusiasm to continue struggling and build my future.

With DACA I built my credit, bought a new car from a dealership, and, together with my husband, we bought our house in Los Angeles.

It is well known that journalists should not be biased, but in this case I feel nothing but gratitude for the opportunities I received from President Obama through the DACA program.

© Provided by La Opinion

Jacqueline García (d) and her sister Jessica García visit their brother Juan Guzmán in Tijuana. (Supplied)

After obtaining my legal residence in 2017, I traveled to Tijuana to visit my older brother [Juan Guzmán Jr.], who was deported eight years earlier. He decided to live just across the border instead of returning to our home state because he wanted to be close to what he knew as his home.

He would have qualified for DACA if immigration hadn’t forced him to sign self-deportation documents. Immigration officials call it « voluntary deportation, » but this was not the case for him or many others.

Now I am very happy that the Supreme Court decision has renewed the hope of my « DACAmentados » brothers and sisters. But our work is not over. Congress must create a path to citizenship for the 11 million immigrants living in the country without documents, including parents. They, who are the true dreamers and the initiators of our future.

Let us remember that in general, our parents came to a country that they did not know, without knowing the language and in most cases without money; They endured poorly paid jobs and often a lot of hostility in society, but they never gave up and put up with everything to ensure that their children had a better life.

I am proud of my mother and the courage she had to bring me and my brothers here. I am also proud to be part of a generation that did not allow our undocumented situation to prevent us from fighting for what is right. We don’t know what will happen in the future, but for now we can celebrate.

This column was written for the USC Center for Health Journalism in collaboration with La Opinion.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.