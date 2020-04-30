Journalist is exposed after a woman appears without clothes on his Live | Instagram

There is no doubt that one of the surprises that the Spanish journalist least expected Alfonso Merlos was to expose his infidelity with another woman through a Live while giving the news because a woman appeared without any garment in the video.

It all started when the host of the YouTube program Estado de Alarma Alfonso Merlos, made a report via videoconference due to the confinement they live to prevent the spread of the coronavirus also known as Covid-19.

While the driver gave his report from his house, after a few seconds you can see from the back of his house the young woman who was strolling without clothes, when appreciating neither of them realized what happened.

Despite this Javier Negrete He tried to get their attention and alert his colleague so that it would not happen again, but apparently it was in vain because the young woman happened again and neither of them noticed what had happened.

What surprised Internet users the most was that the young woman was not his girlfriend Marta Lopez reason why immediately it began to share the news and to make evident the infidelity of Merlos.

The young woman who appears in the video has the dark hair and the white complexion and on the contrary Marta López has blonde hair with highlights and her skin is more tanned.

Since that day Alfonso He has not made statements about it and the most obvious thing is that he and Marta ended their relationship.

On the other hand Martha she recently shared in her stories that despite having been disappeared for obvious reasons she is already back in social networks and she will continue with her life giving the best of herself. She is very grateful to the people who have been with her in these moments and all that remains is to continue with her activities and her life.

