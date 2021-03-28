Journalist fired for racist comments about Serena Williams

03/25/2021 at 1:42 PM CET

A journalist from Radio Buffalo, New York, Rod Lederman, was fired lightning-fast as a result of his racist comments against Serena Williams, Halle Berry and Gayle king.

The journalist compared the skin of the three well-known professionals with their favorite toasts, while two other members of the program added at what level their toasters were configured. Gaenzler and Klein, responsible for these comments, remain suspended from their work and in the case of Gaenzler he lost his position as speaker for the Buffalo Sabers and the Buffalo Bandits.

The Cumulus chain apologized and deeply regretted the incident in a statement posted on their social networks.