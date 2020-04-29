The journalist Alexia Rivas publicly defended herself after she came out “half-naked” in a video conference broadcast of Alfonso Merlos, despite the fact that this was the alleged partner of the television collaborator Marta López.

The scandal started last week when Merlos was commenting for the State of Alarm program, and Rivas is seen in the background wearing what appears to be a nude bikini.

The commentator was giving his opinion on the Government’s performance with the measure of lack of care for children.

Neither Merlos nor the communicator seemed to notice what the camera was recording.

Rivas appeared a second time during the show. This time, she sported her hair up and held what appeared to be a can of soda.

However, after the uproar caused in cyberspace by the images, Rivas argued that he has been with Merlos for about three weeks.

“For me it is Alfonso’s past and if she thought anything… I want to point out that Alfonso put comments in my public photos that could be interpreted as loving. Since we have started creating something we have never hidden, “said Rivas, as quoted by El Español.

The reporter added that the two have known each other for a long time. “I have known him for about five years. The messages we have exchanged over the years have been professional. I do have to say that when I begin to meet Alfonso he is single and, therefore, the rest is his past, “he said.

“The situation is anomalous. You can not be leaving and entering your house, it is not the same as staying one day in a bar. Look, Maria, I am young, I am 27 years old, I believe in love, and I am happy and excited ”, she added.

He said that, although at first, he was overwhelmed by the confinement situation and the possible scope of the situation; now she is calmer.

She was “very overwhelmed, very overwhelmed because it must be borne in mind that Alfonso makes calls all day at home. So, we had already discussed it: ‘If you pass by there is no problem, it will not be seen. QuietGo to the garden. ’ When I see the video I call him: ‘Alfonso there has been an error. Nothing happens, it is what it is, there has been a miscalculation with your computer, what are we going to do, we have not killed anyone, ‘”he said.

The general idea was that Merlos had a relationship with López since October 2019.

For his part, López said that he dispensed with the services of Merlos’ friend’s lawyer so that he supposedly stops “taking it out on him” who continues to help her. “I don’t want to start taking things out, but this has been fortuitous. I don’t want to continue this war. If Alfonso tells me that he is sorry, that it is true, that he has been unfaithful to me, that’s it, nothing happens, ”he indicated in“ It is already noon. ”

