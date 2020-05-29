The independent journalist Emiliano Chamorro Mendieta, ill with suspicion of Covid-19 due to the symptoms he presents, this Friday, May 29, thanked him for the help they sent him to attend a private hospital, because the country’s public hospitals are saturated .

«Thank you Nicaraguan people for so much love, for so much solidarity. God is going to help us get ahead. These are very hard tests that we are all experiencing. But they know one thing, this is a life experience for everyone. God calls us to be united, to be in solidarity. Thanks for much love. God bless you and thank you for being with me and my family. Let’s all help each other, let’s be supportive and close at this time. As I say this is a life lesson, but the Lord is with Nicaragua, he is with us. Amen, ”says Chamorro through a video.

Chamorro was diagnosed with serious lung problems for two weeks. His family promoted a campaign to collect money and cover Chamorro’s medical expenses at a private hospital on Wednesday, May 27. Hours later, his family announced that thanks to the collaboration of many people, Chamorro received medical attention at the Vivian Pellas hospital, but due to its saturation, he was not admitted and was sent home “with hospital follow-up, a complete treatment and check-up that will be carried out every two days »in the same hospital center due to the complication of his lungs.

Álvaro Navarro, journalist and director of Article 66, is also hospitalized in a private hospital, with symptoms of Covid-19. THE PRESS has confirmed that other journalists are ill with coronavirus symptoms, but prefer to keep their identity anonymous.

In Nicaragua, the Daniel Ortega regime did not take national preventive measures to avoid massive Covid-19 infections, therefore, hospitals are at the limit of their care.