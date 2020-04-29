Alejandro Cedillo Cano was coordinator of the Metropolis section of the newspaper La Crónica de Hoy.

The journalist Alejandro Cedillo Cano, coordinator of the Metropolis section of the newspaper La Crónica de Hoy, died of Covid-19 and the head of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), Olga Sánchez Cordero, regretted the death.

On his Twitter account, Sánchez Cordero noted:

I express my condolences to family and friends of Alejandro Cedillo Cano, coordinator of the Metropolis section of @LaCronicaDeHoy, a communicator committed to his vocation and the search for truth. A special recognition to all journalism professionals in Mexico. https://t.co/QT0eR0H0to – Olga Sánchez Cordero (@M_OlgaSCordero) April 28, 2020

In this regard, the editorial director of the newspaper, Francisco Báez Rodríguez, wrote in his account on the same social network:

With sadness and pain I report that Alejandro Cedillo Cano, coordinator of the Metropolis section of @LaCronicaDeHoy, died today, a victim of the coronavirus.

Alejandro was a dedicated journalist, a wonderful companion and, above all, a great person.

Rest in peace. – Francisco Báez Rodríguez (@franciscobaezr) April 28, 2020

In a statement, the media noted that “Alejandro Cedillo has left us prematurely, a victim of the coronavirus. It leaves a huge gap in the writing of Chronicle and in the hearts of his coworkers. “

The journalist worked for 20 years in Chronicle. He came to the newsroom as a journalism student at the Carlos Septién García school; it was integrated into the sports section; covered in Peru the U-17 World Cup, in which Mexico was champion.

A short time later he moved to the City section, as a reporter, co-editor and, since 2014, as coordinator and head of the section.

The statement states that “on different occasions, rejected offers to work in another medium. At all times, he showed unwavering loyalty to the project of this house. His willingness to collaborate was always open. He was also an honest journalist. “

Originally from Iztapalapa, “from the eight neighborhoods,” he says, “in the newspaper he characterized himself as a good companion, with a friendly manner, ready for collective work. Among the young reporters it was noted that they had taken things like Cedillo’s. Contributed to the formation of several of them”, Indicates the document.