Journalist María Elena Ferral died on Monday in a hospital after being shot at in the violent state of Veracruz, in eastern Mexico, a country where hundreds of reporters have been killed since 2000.

“Despite the great effort of the medical team to save his life, we greatly regret that journalist María Elena Ferral died a few minutes ago,” Veracruz Governor Cuitláhuac García said on Twitter.

“We will not stop until we find those responsible,” he added, noting that his government will provide all the attention to the Ferral family.

The journalist, a reporter for the local Diario de Xalapa and director of the digital newspaper Quinto Poder, was attacked when she was preparing to board her car in the central area of ​​the town of Papantla, in the north of Veracruz.

“Two subjects who move on a motorcycle opened fire on the reporter and quickly left,” a police source who requested anonymity told ..

After the attack, his condition was reported as serious, although he finally died.

The journalist had denounced multiple death threats and attacks by local political figures in the area where she carried out her work.

Ferral covered the area known as Sierra de Papantla, about 300 kilometers from the port of Veracruz, where forced disappearances by the police are constant.

“It seems to us that the authorities should immediately investigate these events and provide protection, above all, to his family and colleagues,” Balbina Flores, a representative in Mexico of the organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF), told ..

“This would be the first murder of a journalist in 2020, we had not recorded an incident before,” he added.

Mexico is one of the most dangerous nations to practice journalism in the world. More than 100 journalists have been murdered in the country since 2000 to date.

In 2019, 10 journalists were killed in Mexico, according to a count by Reporters Without Borders.