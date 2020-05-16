Born in Belém (PA), the journalist Luiz Maklouf Carvalho died this Saturday, the 16th, at 67 years of age due to complications of lung cancer. He was a reporter for state since 2016.

In a report he wrote in his own state in 2018, Maklouf explained that it was a type of cancer that affects anyone who has ever smoked. “It makes no difference if you stopped smoking after 15 years, as in the case,” he explained. He even smoked three packs a day and was treated with immuno-chemotherapy.

Journalist Luiz Maklouf died of complications from lung cancer.

Photo: Facebook/@luiz.makloufcarvalho/Reprodução / Estadão

Bachelor of law from the Federal University of Pará, he moved to the city of São Paulo in 1983. He is the author of “Women Who Went to Armed Struggle”, winner of the 1999 Jabuti Reporting Award, with a history of militants from the revolutionary sex left women who fought against the military regime (1964-1984). He is also the author of “Já Vi Esse Filme”, ​​winner of the 2007 Jabuti award, which deals with the first PT corruption scandals, between 1984 and 2005. Maklouf is also the author of “O Colonel Rompe o Silêncio”, and co-author of ” Figures of the Republic “.

Journalist Luiz Maklouf Carvalho revealed the PT’s first corruption scandal in Jornal da Tarde, from Grupo Estado, in 1997.

Photo: Playback / Estadão

When working at Jornal da Tarde, of the Estado Group, in the 1990s, Maklouf revealed the PT’s first corruption scandal, the so-called “CPEM case”, in reference to a consulting company with that name. The report heard the accusation by the then PT leader Paulo de Tarso Venceslau, against the company and the lawyer Roberto Teixeira, Lula’s comrade, then president of honor of the PT. The company would be hired without bidding by PT municipal governments to provide advice in the tax collection sector. In return, the consultancy would provide money for party campaigns.

Then, the former leader also questioned the fact that Lula lived in Teixeira’s property for free for eight years.

More recently, Maklouf launched, last year, a book on the life of the current President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro: “The cadet and the captain: The life of Jair Bolsonaro in the barracks”. The work investigates the moment when the current president abandoned the military career and entered the political life, in the 1980s.

See too:

Coronavirus: nursing home in the Netherlands gathers residents with family members in glass cabins

.