Good journalism is done for difficult times like these that the world is experiencing in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, says Andrew Heslop, executive director of the Press Freedom team of the World Editors Forum WAN-IFRA, on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day .

“Good journalists have ensured that our leaders remain accountable, their policies are scrutinized, and their promises will be kept in check as we navigate in the months ahead and a cautious return to optimism,” says Heslop, who has worked for more than 10 years as a journalist and editor in the UK, Spain and France.

To celebrate World Press Freedom Day on May 3, she says, we must acknowledge the sacrifices of media professionals who ensure the free daily flow of information and hope that independent media can survive financially “to help us get there.” to better times ”.

Furthermore, it coincides that during a crisis, journalism is possibly more vital than ever.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has certainly placed the independent media front and center in providing verified, accurate and potentially life-saving information, particularly in countries where the government has failed, or the COVID-19 response has been found deficient ”, he argues.

Heslop says that “independent journalism is vital, day after day, for everyone. Whether we are facing a global catastrophe or raising local concerns, the role of the public interest in the media is essential to understanding our world and making decisions about it. ”

It also underlines that the measures taken in reaction to the coronavirus accentuated the financial precariousness of the media around the world, “risking the survival of independent journalism and challenging the safety and economic security” of journalists.

“It remains to be seen what will survive of our profession, the profession as we know it today, once this crisis has passed,” he adds.

Although he warns that it will be different “the way we collect, produce and consume the news in the same way.”

Thus, it invites media professionals to take up this challenge and “the opportunities that arise, new ways of working, doing business and our relationship with the world and the people around us”, despite the painful and inevitable turmoil that this will bring.

However, he is sure that despite the difficult future, “the soul of our profession, our ability to carry out journalism, without fear or favor” will prevail.

World Press Freedom Day, which is celebrated every May 3, was established in commemoration of the Windhoek Declaration, a document that contains principles on the defense of press freedom, written in 1991 during a meeting of African journalists promoted by Unesco.

