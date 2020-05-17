Over the past four years, Luiz Maklouf Carvalho has regularly sent me emails entitled “Carriage”. The weekly messages almost always gave an account of the progress of his tireless and rigorous investigations, with occasional observations about politics, journalism, films, books and tips for jazz concerts available on the internet. Those most celebrated by me ended up announcing a visit to the Estadão: “Hail! I’m going to go over there”. On those occasions, he rarely sang journalistic glories from the past decades, what interested “Old Mak” was the future, the stories to be told.

In mid-2018, the “Carriage” took my ground when Mak told me about the disease. Over the phone, however, he convinced me that he was going to face and win another one and that, with the permission of the doctors, he would continue to work. It is like! The “Carriage” was not going to stop because of some annoying “invaders”, as he referred to tumors in the lung.

In 2019, “Carriage” gave me the great news of the book O Cadete e Capitão (Editora Todavia). Two subjects made his eyes shine with emotion and enthusiasm: talking about his children and grandchildren and his many published books. Extensive offspring. In parallel with the book’s release, Mak plunged into a series of profiles about new political characters. With it, she won the 2019 State journalism award.

At the turn of 2019 to 2020, he wrote to me warning that he would pass the Estadão to get your diploma and award voucher. At the end of the visit, when tiredness was already evident, he said goodbye affectionately. “I’m going to send you my books that you haven’t read yet.” The “Carriage”, however, arrived before the copies: “Beto, dear, greetings. I’ve been hospitalized since Monday, in the course of the second chemist. But I’m playing. And let’s go!”

Where to, Old Mak? It doesn’t really matter, he would answer, I’m sure. The Carriage must continue to look to the future, because there is always a good story to be told, because journalism cannot be beaten or bent in the face of any type of “invaders” and adversity. The journalism coach has lost one of its greats. The carriage won’t stop, Mak. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

