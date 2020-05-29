“The COVID-19 pandemic is the event with the largest journalistic coverage in history. No other event had the number of hours, images and lines of text dedicated to testifying and analyzing a phenomenon that affects all the inhabitants of the planet. Neither had such a large audience. Journalism and the media are more necessary today than ever, “says the report of the Press Freedom Commission of Adepa, which was presented by its owner, Daniel Dessein, within the framework of the entity’s 172nd Board of Directors.

Journalism and the media, more necessary than ever

The COVID-19 pandemic is the event with the highest journalistic coverage in history. No other event had the number of hours, images and lines of text dedicated to testifying and analyzing a phenomenon that affects all the inhabitants of the planet. Neither had such a large audience. Journalism and the media are more necessary today than ever.

Information processing, the task carried out by the media for two centuries, is key today for citizens to know the ways in which the COVID-19 virus spreads and spreads, as well as the behaviors that can prevent it. Checked, contextualized, interpreted and hierarchical information becomes vital. In the same way that the risks of disinformation can be lethal, both individually and collectively.

Currently, journalism is as relevant as it is complex. The newsrooms of the media had to learn from one day to the next to work remotely, with editors who coordinate from their homes the work that photographers and chroniclers do from the streets. Journalists had to redouble their efforts to responsibly offer adequate information to a society distressed and eager to receive news.

Newspaper companies faced extraordinary obstacles to operate. On the continent dozens of publications had to discontinue their editions, while others reduced their frequency. Although digital traffic broke historical records, revenues fell almost 50% from one week to the next, in an industry that, before this crisis, already had serious problems in achieving sustainable models. Claims of respect for intellectual property on journalistic content in the digital market are more urgent today than before, and the world is accounting for them.

Freedom is always more threatened by fear. And the latter usually paves the way for authoritarian tendencies to germinate. In countries with intolerant governments, the harassment of the media and journalists increased. There are plenty of examples in our continent. We see it in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Also in democracies that were historically respectful of press freedom, such as the United States and Brazil, where their leaders have aggressive protests against the media.

In China, a country with serious restrictions on freedom of expression, and from where the pandemic arose, in a first stage the voices that warned of the seriousness of the epidemic were persecuted, losing with this policy of concealment valuable time for all humanity. On the other hand, we see how other governments, aware of the strategic relevance of the press, deploy measures to strengthen the viability of journalistic companies and, simultaneously, respect the freedom that journalism needs to fulfill its role. This is the case in Spain, Italy, France, Germany. It is based on the fact that with weak means the deep interconnection dynamics that every society requires to pursue a common goal are weakened.

Positive measures, mistakes and threats

In our country, the work of the press is guaranteed by the National Constitution as an indispensable function within a republican and democratic system. In this context, steps were taken by the State to facilitate the work of the media and journalists as an essential activity within the framework of Preventive and Mandatory Social Isolation, and also contribute to the sustainability of journalistic companies in the emergency.

In line with what happened with other sectors of the economy, newspaper companies that had complied with certain requirements, related to the fall in their turnover, were included among those that could access assistance to cover a percentage of their employees’ salaries and defer payment of employer contributions.

Some media were able to access these benefits and cushion the impact of the crisis, a situation that our entity has called for universalization throughout the industry due to the dramatic fall in its income. Similarly, the need has been raised to strengthen institutional communication on prevention and service in the context of the pandemic, as various countries around the world have been doing. In this sense, it is necessary that said communication be carried out with federal criteria, considering the local and regional media and the diversity of media.

In short, we hope to continue working with the national and provincial public powers on specific plans for the sustainability of the journalistic industry, strategic for its institutional, cultural, economic and social value.

We must remain vigilant in the face of restrictions on journalistic work, state surveillance of the opinion of citizens, the improper use of their private data or disqualification of journalists. And carefully follow, in addition, the distortions of a fragile institutional system, with the legislative and judicial powers numb, and therefore with a republic that does not have a solid system of checks and balances.

In the first weeks of quarantine in our country, there were restrictive abuses that affected press freedom. Resolutions at the provincial and municipal levels that prevented the circulation of copies of newspapers and, it should be said, were quickly put aside, since they did not know the essential nature of journalistic activity recognized by the decree that determined the first circulation limitations, in in line with what happened in all the democracies of the world.

There were also unhappy statements from officials, such as those of the Minister of Homeland Security in which he referred to “cyber-patrols” actions to relieve “social humor.” This type of expressions, in the mouth of the authorities, can generate an intimidating effect on citizens.

The defense of public health or the fight against disinformation should not result in the persecution of dissent, and any state action that seeks to challenge a publication must be reserved to the Judiciary. It is not a function of dependencies of the Executive Power, both of the security forces and of other organisms such as the state news agency, to audit, and less restrict and sanction, the expressions of the media and citizens. Monitoring the spread of the virus should be limited to the health objective and should protect privacy.

The media were a key factor in raising awareness of the severity and risks of the pandemic, as well as in promoting the adoption of behaviors to combat it. They also form a public square in which society and its actors express their questions, in which the measures can be analyzed and debated. Angela Merkel, one of the global leaders recognized for her handling of the pandemic, recently said that “journalists must be able to confront a government and all political actors with a critical perspective.”

False dilemmas such as health or economy are repeated on other levels. There are those who pose a tradeoff between health and freedom. Citizens of all countries in the world face a major challenge, which they can overcome, with the least possible suffering, to the extent that they act in a coordinated manner. This can be accomplished through a virtuous route or for fear of retaliation within an authoritarian regime. Those who claim to live in a free society can only do so with information. We face a historical challenge. That of reconciling freedom with the responsible and intelligent resolution of the greatest crisis that we have to live in society.