Journalism: a counterweight to power

Within the theory of the constitution, a classification of the forms of government is used to catalog and study democratic governments, as well as to distinguish them from those of an autocratic nature.

An essential characteristic of governments that practice democracy is respect for a wide catalog of civil liberties, in a very special way, freedom of expression. Deliberation and the exchange of ideas would be impossible without the power that people have of being able to externalize our thinking and feeling; without forgetting that freedom of expression is a key right for the exercise of other fundamental prerogatives.

The guarantees for the free expression of ideas are enshrined in articles 6 and 7 of our Magna Carta. Freedom of expression includes the freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas – either orally, in writing or through new information technologies – which cannot be subject to censorship.

A very important variant of freedom of expression is the freedom of the press, which allows those who exercise journalism to take this power to another level, since it is through journalism that citizens are informed and given opinions about transcendental issues of the public life of the country.

The responsible exercise of journalism constitutes one of the most important counterweights to public, political and factual power. For this reason, the work of informing frequently tends to make the holders of power uncomfortable, since they involve constant vigilance that limits or prevents their work.

The free exercise of the press and communication is an activity that in our country has become a high risk. Statistics tell us that within the period from 2000 to June 2021, 140 journalists have been murdered in Mexico, of them 129 were men and 11 women.

However, the problem permeates all latitudes of the world, because according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, the number of journalists killed in the world more than doubled in 2020.

The consecration and consequent protection of freedom of expression and freedom of the press has been the subject of important international instruments that impose a series of conventional obligations for the signatory States.

Consequently, in 2012 the Law for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders and Journalists was promulgated in Mexico and this norm gave rise to the Mechanism for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders and Journalists, which has 1,478 registered people from of the majority of the federative entities.

Although this is undoubtedly an important effort on the part of the federal government, it has been insufficient, since our country is listed – along with Afghanistan – as one of the two most lethal countries to practice journalism in the entire world.

The phenomenon requires the effective collaboration of all levels of government, since statistics indicate that public servants are responsible for being behind 4 out of 10 attacks against those who practice journalism, especially at the municipal and regional level. state.

Protecting and strengthening free journalism is paying for the construction of a thinking and committed citizenship, because without freedom of expression there cannot be a democratic government.

As a corollary the phrase of my great political friend, academic and journalist, José Elías Romero Apis: “The best counterweight to power is the criticism that comes from freedom of thought and expression.”