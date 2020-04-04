The call is open to the university community and the general public

Show your creativity and portray how the pandemic has changed your life.

Photo:

UNAM Film Library / Courtesy

As a reflection about how the social isolation caused by the pandemic of coronavirus, the UNAM Film Library has launched the initiative “Journal of the Pandemic”.

Participants should send an audiovisual piece, one to three minutes long, documentary, animation or of ﬁ ce, in non-professional formats, that tells and documents their experience during the isolation that COVID-19 has forced to impose on the world.

Only videos that comply with the guidelines and actions established by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health, for the prevention and control of COVID-19, such as staying at home and keeping a safe distance, will be taken into account.

.