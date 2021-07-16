Josué Coello bumps into Bill Murray on a trip and the actor freaks out with the shirt he’s wearing

Josué Coello’s Twitter screenshot. (Photo: Twitter Josué Coello)

“Envy” is one of the most repeated sentiments in the comments to the photo posted on Twitter by laSexta journalist Josué Coello, a regular in the corridors of Congress after the departure of José Enrique Monrosi from Atresmedia.

Coello has surprised his followers of the blue bird social network by sharing a photo from Marseille with actor Bill Murray. According to the journalist, the famous actor has fallen in love with the shirt he was wearing.

“You are talking about this with @_SaraRamos_ in Marseille and Bill Murray asks you what happened in Puerto Hurraco,” Coello wrote on Twitter. A message and a photo that takes more than 700 ‘likes’ in a few hours.

What has caught the attention of the protagonist of Trapped in time, Osmosis Jones and Lost in translation, among many other successes, is Coello’s shirt, on which you could read “Puerto Hurraco Crime Story” with the typical letters of the Ryan Murphy series.

The Puerto Hurraco massacre, which occurred in August 1990, was a massacre that took place in a town in the province of Badajoz in which the brothers Emilio and Antonio Izquierdo murdered nine people from the Cabanillas family, two of them girls from 13 and 14 years old.

