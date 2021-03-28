Joss Whedon would be trying to get off the Hollywood blacklist

Joss Whedon’s last film was Justice League – 41%, released in 2017 and now disowned after watching the events of Zack Snyder’s new film. The also director of The Avengers – 92% fell from the grace of Hollywood for delivering a defective product that does not honor some of the most beloved superheroes in DC comics, yet he himself could be trying to change things. New information indicates that the filmmaker would be trying to get out of the Hollywood blacklist, a group in which he ended up due to the continuous scandals of recent years.

We all know the story of the unfortunate box office failure of League of Justice. Zack Snyder had to withdraw from production in its final stage due to a family tragedy, a situation that led to the hiring of Joss Whedon to take the role. The new director made aggressive changes to the script developed by Snyder and the result was very different; Warner Bros. spent extra money on the modifications and with them came the fearsome reshoots. The result was a fiasco in every way, and the DCEU fandom couldn’t believe that the movie that would bring together the great superheroes was so bad. But now the world knows that most of the responsibility fell on Whedon.

But Whedon’s problems were far from over. In July 2020, Ray Fisher exposed to the international media that “the treatment of Joss Whedon on set with the cast and crew of Justice League it was disgusting, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable. “These statements ignited social media and started a wave against the filmmaker that to this day has no end; Whedon he is practically canceled from the Hollywood industry and is rarely seen in public these days. However, he may already be working hard to return to the active scene that has so despised him.

In accordance with Daniel richtman, the Twitter influencer who knows all the secrets of Hollywood before they are released to the public, Joss Whedon He is trying to get off the blacklist that he has been placed on by the studios. What are their alleged methods? Get together with producer friends or other people of notable importance in the industry for a new opportunity. Richtman He maintains that the director is not succeeding in his task and that he most likely will not be able to leave. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Success – 82% is too big to ignore, no one wants to know about Whedon and your work.

In addition to the Snyder Cut, one of the following DCEU films is starring The Flash, which will be based on the famous Flashpoint comic and could offer us a completely different reality than what we are used to in the franchise. This film could make the difference between the past and the future of the saga, ushering in a new era that could bring really cool things. We’ll find out when it hits theaters on November 4, 2022, for now fans can just hope and yearn for their favorite superhero tomorrow to be better.

The other recent DCEU movie was Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, Diana Prince’s second solo adventure on the big screen. Although the reviews weren’t particularly positive, it did have great streaming success. Warner Bros. was scandalized months ago when it announced that the film would premiere on HBO Max and theaters at the same time, something unconventional in the industry. But the pandemic has forced studios to make decisions that they would never have thought of in other circumstances; Fortunately, 2022 looks like the year in which we will return to theaters in style.

