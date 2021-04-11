Joss Whedon threatened Gal Gadot in ‘Justice League’

Director Joss Whedon and the actress Gal gadot They had a notorious crash while filming ‘Justice League’ in 2017, according to an article by The Hollywood Reporter. “Joss bragged about having a fight with Gal. He told her that he was the writer and that she was going to shut up and say her lines, because he could make her look incredibly stupid in the movie” ‘Justice League’: Zack Snyder justifies the increase in violence. Gal Gadot: From A to Z.

It seems that the premiere of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ on HBO has fueled the conversation about relationships between Joss Whedon and the cast of ‘La Liga de Justicia’ from 2017, at which point the director replaced Zack snyder (who had to leave for personal reasons) in command of the Warner Bros. Pictures film.

In the last few months, Whedon has been the subject of multiple accusations of abuse of power on set., both in his series ‘Buffy, the vampire slayer’ and ‘Angel’ (actresses like Charisma carpenter Y Michelle Trachtenberg denounced a deplorable treatment) as later in the blockbuster starring DC Comics superheroes. It was the actor Ray fisher who first described her attitude as “rude, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable”, and her co-star, Gal gadot, supported their complaint. Now it is precisely the actress, who gives life to Wonder Woman in the DCEU, who is in the news: a “well-informed source”, according to The Hollywood Reporter, assures that Gadot and Whedon had a considerable confrontation.

Apparently, the actress was preoccupied with the new ‘reshoots’ of the film, with which Whedon changed 75% of the film planned by Snyder. Gadot saw “issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in ‘Wonder Woman'” and “wanted to make the character flow well from one movie to the next.”. The biggest shock, sources say, came when Whedon pressured Gadot to come up with lines of script that he didn’t like. Supposedly, the director threatened to damage Gadot’s career and disparaged Patty Jenkins, director of ‘Wonder Woman’. According to THR, another witness claims that “Joss bragged about having a fight with Gal. He told her that he was the screenwriter and that she was going to shut up and say her lines, because he could make her look incredibly stupid in the movie.” Gadot and Jenkins were not silent, and asked the intervention of the then president of Warner, Kevin Tsujihara. To this, Gadot has officially stated: “I had my problems with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled them in a timely manner. “

The Whedon case will continue to be very present. More allegations could come to light, especially now that his series ‘The Nevers’ is about to premiere on HBO.. The director left the project last November, leaving the British as showrunner Philippa goslett, but his name is already inseparable from the project.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io