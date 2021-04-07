Joss Whedon threatened Gal Gadot during Justice League

Reports of the unprofessional behavior of Joss Whedon after he took over the leadership of the Justice League after the departure of Zack snyder. According to reports corroborated by several witnesses in the production, the director threatened Gal gadot (Wonder Woman) during re-recordings of the film.

The investigation published by Hollywood Reporter ensures that the actress is not comfortable with the lines of dialogue that she had to act. That caused Whedon to threaten the actress with destroying her career if she did not comply. The director also disparaged the work of Patty jenkins, director of Wonder woman, with whom the actress has a very close relationship.

Witnesses interviewed for the report claimed that Joss Whedon even bragged about his confrontation with Gal Gadot, at other times during the Justice League re-recordings. He allegedly made her act out dialogue that he knew she wouldn’t like.

During the Justice League tapes and re-tapes, Gadot was relatively new to Hollywood, but any action taken by Whedon probably wouldn’t have had much of an impact. After the premiere of Wonder Woman, it became the movie of the DC Extended Universe most successful of that moment, but above all, it is the one that has received the best reviews.

Warner announced that it gave the green light to the sequel shortly after the premiere. Thus giving a good boost and strong support to the feature film, but above all to its director and main actress.

Gal Gadot was threatened by Joss Whedon during the re-recordings of ‘Justice League’

Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, the actors who denounced Joss Whedon’s behavior during his time in ‘The Justice League’

During the fan-initiated movement in favor of the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, better known as the Snyder Cut, Ray fisher (Cyborg) revealed unprofessional and abusive behavior from the director. Shortly after Gal gadot and Jason momoa publicly supported the actor.

Warner Bros allegedly investigated the case and the allegations made to the director. They claimed to have taken action, but never revealed results or conclusions.

After years of campaigning, the Justice League Snyder Cut saw the light of day in HBO Max. A four-hour movie with lots of original footage reinstated, which does justice to the character of Cyborg, which gives the character of Wonder woman and an epilogue that surprised everyone.

More on this topic