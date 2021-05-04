Joss Favela brings us shocking news !!

Joss Favela recently released his new material, entitled, “Llegando Al Rancho” a song that will take your breath away, with very beautiful lyrics and a melody that is well worth listening to. We present you Joss Favela’s new single here on Music News.

“Arriving at the Ranch” is the name of the new song by Joss Favela, a song that premiered on April 29 and that as of today on YouTube, its official video clip has more than 34 thousand views!

It is a very beautiful and very familiar song, let’s be honest, the most important thing is always the family, oneself of course but if we work, we wait for that precious time to be able to spend it as a family, your family is the one for you when your whole world it collapses, your family is the one that can comfort you and move you forward together with yourself.

A hug from your mother can comfort you so much… a tip from your father can change your perspective completely, and in general every grain of sand is what makes us happy and complete.

Now, Joss Favela in this song tells us and tells us in his verses what it is like to arrive at the ranch, who welcomes you with strong hugs, what unites you to the family, little jokes, little details that change your whole world.

Of course it is a very Mexican song and very moving, it has a lot of song and its audience did not take long to do it, it knows the singer. “Jewel of song”, “Ahuaaaa that’s all”, “I admire you too much! What a beautiful song indeed!”

“Your song is very true, my Joss Favela, your song is almost what I live, arriving at my ranch, and my mother gives me freshly made tortillas from the comal, some pot beans and a molcajete pepper sauce. Me and my dad have a beer for the heat and then go to bathe in the river “

You crave? It is who not! We leave you the link of the song so you can enjoy it! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkZzpoIGamQ