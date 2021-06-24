Josko Gvardiol will be against Spain

06/24/2021 at 7:11 PM CEST

.

Defender Josko Gvardiol, who was injured in the match against Scotland and had to be replaced by Borna Barisic, suffers a blow to the right leg that, in principle, will not prevent him from playing the round of 16 match of the Eurocup against Spain.

The young defender, one of the good news for Croatia in this European Championship that from next season will play in Leipzig, is undergoing medical care, apart from Dalic’s training sessions, but in the next few hours he will join the rest of the campus.

“Gvardiol received a severe blow to the lower leg. We did tests and the results were normal. He was in pain but will recover in a short time. It hurts to hit the ball. There is no need for a long absence “said Croatian doctor Sasa Jankovic.

Dalic will be able to count on Gvardiol in the match against Spain on Monday in Copenhagen where he will have to improvise a defense unprecedented so far in the European Championship. Croatia will not be able to count on Dejan Lovren, suspended for cards.