Joshua warns Fury: “He has no place to hide”

The long-awaited evening between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, two of the great heavyweight boxers, seems to be closer than ever judging by the latest statements made by Joshua when challenging Fury on the ring.

Both Joshua and Fury have received an offer to measure themselves in the ring and, this time, the promoter Eddie Hearn assured that the agreement between both fighters is very close. However, both the date and the place of the evening, for which countries such as the United Kingdom, Great Britain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar or the United Arab Emirates are applying have not yet been revealed.

A news that Joshua himself confirmed through his social networks with this message in which he used to send a message to Tyson Fury. “Very positive news this afternoon! I’m buttoning up my running shoes! 258 MGT and Matchroom Boxing have received the first OFFICIAL offer to host the unprecedented World Heavyweight Championship! I will be champion if God wants! Now there is no place to hide! I’m going!”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Eddie Hearn revealed that the negotiations between the two parties are on the right track. “We have several offers on the table and I am confident. It was nice to see Fury with enthusiasm, that means we are close. Both teams will meet and this Tuesday (for today I will try to see Bob Arum. We are in a good place and I cannot Do more than I do Joshua and Fury both want to fight again. And for Joshua this is his great event of 2021. Next week we will reveal where this fight that will stop the world will be held. “In the case of confirming the fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, it aims to be the great fight in boxing in this 2021 where it will also be decided who is the true heavyweight champion.