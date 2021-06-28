Joshua vs. Usyk, September 25

Anthony Joshua It looks like he has a confirmed date for his first fight in 2021. Oleksandr Usyk He will surely be his rival, as Eddie Hearn revealed last Friday in a talk.

According to the British promoter, the fight will take place on September 25 at the Tottenham stadium, just released by the London team.

If the new variants of the coronavirus do not prevent it, this will be the first large crowded evening on English soil after the outbreak of the pandemic.

Joshua is the current WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world champion, with Usyk being the official contender for the WBO belt. The non-celebration of Joshua vs. Fury forces “AJ” to give the Ukrainian a chance, who will seek to reign at heavyweight after unifying all four belts at cruiserweight.