Joshua vs Usyk: Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk meet at Tottenham Stadium in September

Anthony Johsua and Oleksandr Usy will fight in September at Tottenham Stadium.

With the fight for the unification of the heavyweights in the air, Anthony Joshua focus your energies on defending your WBO scepter against Oleksandr Usyk and be in a unique venue, Tottenham Stadium.

On an Instagram live, promoter Eddie Hearn announced that Joshua’s mandatory defensebe on September 25 at the home of the Spurs of the Premier League.

“Joshua vs Usyk announcement, I don’t want to say two weeks because you guys are bored of me saying that. September 25 is the date. “

While Tyson Fury meets Deontay Wilder on July 24, Joshua will have to face his defense of the WBO title against top ranked Usyk and in case they both come out with their crowns, the fight for unification could be at the end of the year.