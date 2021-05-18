Joshua vs Fury, in danger: they order a trilogy with Wilder

The combat between Anthony Joshua and Tyson FuryIf it is given, it will give for a book. The negotiations have taken much longer than expected, but the light seemed to have arrived. The WBC champion affirmed this Sunday that the agreement to face AJ (he owns the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts) it was “100% closed”. It has cost, but they would see on August 14 in Saudi Arabia and each of the contenders would win $ 75 million. At last … or not. This Monday all parties have encountered a new setback.

Daniel Weinstein, former judge and who acted as mediator between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, has ruled on the contractual problem between the two fighters. The Englishman and the American fought for the first time in December 2018. They made void and that led to a second fight in February 2020. As is usual in these cases, and given the great expectation generated, the parties already signed the third fight for July 2020. The pandemic made it unfeasible and the case dragged on. From Fury’s team they understood that the term had expired and that he was free. There he began to negotiate with Joshua. Wilder understood that the contract had been breached and took the resolution through the judicial channel.

Now, after months of study, WEinstein has decreed that Fury must give the signed trilogy before September 15, 2021. A resolution that if it ended up being given would ruin the Fury vs Joshua … for now. Legal teams from all parties are studying the case, as confirmed by the Daily Star (the first medium to confirm the news), and anything can happen. Fury has the option to appeal and there would also be the possibility that the ‘Gipsy King’ would financially compensate Wilder for stepping aside.

The heavyweight earthquake is beastly. The logical thing would be that there was an agreement and that Fury lost part of the 75 million, an option that they were already considering despite understanding that they acted within the law, to save the megafight that everyone wants to see. If the plan were not viable, the two Englishmen could be summoned at the end of the year. In that case, Joshua would have to face off with WBO official contender Olek Usyk. who plans to dispute the interim belt of that body against Joe Joyce. It is not the expected path, but the forecast is already on the table. It is work time, even more so, in the offices. One of the maxims of boxing is that until two fighters are in the ring, anything can happen and once again it has been fulfilled. The Joshua vs. Fury is still in the air.