Joshua vs Fury: Eddie Hearn: “The fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will be bigger than the Olympics”

Eddie Hearn compares Anthony Joshua’s fight against Tyson Fury to the Olympics.

The long-awaited fight for the Heavyweight titles between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is about to take place and date. Promoter Eddie hearn mentioned that the event will be one of the biggest of the year and that even, beat the Olympics.

At a press conference, Hearn mentioned That the fight between the two Brits will paralyze the world, what to put the summer joust in second place.

“I know the Olympics are a great event, but I see them very differently. I know a lot of people will disagree with me, but personally I see this bigger than the Olympics. I feel like it’s bigger than the Olympics, for Great Britain, because the world will stop to watch and it is between two Britons. “

Although the negotiations have lasted a long time, the promoter stressed that they are nowhere to reveal the place where it will take place since it must be at a time that can be enjoyed worldwide.

“It is impossible to program something without colliding with something, it is impossible, so we will go to the date indicated. Being rush hour in the UK, in the middle of the night in Tokyo. We have not specified an exact date, July 24 is the approximate date, but it can leak in early August, but not later than that. The Olympics will be a different time zone, so it’s not really in the mindset. “

Finally, he revealed the amount of viewers that will be counted on that day.

“There will be a crowd, indoors, obviously, up to 20,000.”