Joshua Orpin shares his physical change for Titans season 3

The actor from the DC series “Titans”, Joshua Orpin, has shared on his social networks his physical change to give life to the hero Conner Kent in the series adaptation of the comics that will premiere its third season in a few months.

In an Instagram post, Orpin has discussed his goals and fitness regimen to put himself in the shoes of the young hero. Along with photos, Orpin wrote: “New season, new lenses. The second season was about #cultivatingmass, this time we were trying to get this one a little more stringy and lean. “

Analyzing their efforts, Orpin added: “… these are the results of work ethic, discipline and consistency across 2 confinements (in 2 countries) and 9 months of filming. It has been difficult. As long as I have the privilege of playing this role, I will continue to strive for the 100% unrealistic standard set by my comic book counterpart. ”

Orpin plays Conner / Superboy in Titans, which debuted in season two as a Lex Luthor and Superman clone. Conner’s journey on the series has seen him trying to escape the control of the company that created him, Cadmus Labs, while making new friends along the way. However, Conner’s main companion so far has been Krypto, a super-powered puppy played by a dog who had been rescued from a shelter.

Orpin isn’t the only actor on the DC series to share his workout routine. Brenton Thwaites, who plays Dick Grayson / Nightwing, has done the same by showing off his winter training in Canada.

“Titans” stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson, Anna Diop as Kory Anders, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth, Ryan Potter as Garfield Logan, Curran Walters as Jason Todd, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy, Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger, Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall, Joshua Orpin as Superboy, Vincent Kartheiser as Jonathan Crane, Damaris Lewis as Blackfire, Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon, and Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake. The Season 3 premieres in August on HBO Max.