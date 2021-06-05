Joshua Orpin advances trouble for Superboy in Titans season 3

In just two months, we will have the premiere of the third season of “Titans “. And it looks like big trouble is coming for Conner / Superboy. This is how the actor has advanced after the character, Joshua Orpin, in an Instagram story that featured his character in a search poster. Also, the poster noted that Superboy can be brought “alive or dead”.

Conner had some run-ins with the law during the second season of “Titans.” However, that was to be expected, given his lack of experience in life. He is the clone of Superman and Lex Luthor, and he also seems to have some memories of both men. Before being taken in by the Titans, Conner faced the police simply because he didn’t know any better. That may be one of the reasons you are being sought out again.

However, it is also a possibility that Conner is wanted for what he did under the influence of Cadmus and Mercy Graves. Mercy brainwashed Conner and ordered him to kill before the Titans helped him break free. Alternatively, Conner’s susceptibility to mental manipulation could mean that he will lose control again.

However, this image is very much in line with previous posters that were leaked from the filming set that seem to advance that this season, the Titans are in search and capture. The interesting thing is that it is the first time that these posters are shared officially, by one of the participants in the series.

In parallel to all this, the DC series is currently shooting the penultimate episode of this third season, and new images of the set have arrived. This is where we come in small spoilers. This material allows us to see a new look for Raven (Teagan Croft), in addition to being able to see Starfire (Anna Diop) and Blackfire (Damaris Lewis) wearing their costumes that we already saw in the past.

Season 3 of “Titans” premieres on HBO Max on August 3rd for the United States. Still no date for the rest of the countries.

pic.twitter.com/IqXKBKJkfd – Inked and Distilled (@InkedDistilled) June 4, 2021